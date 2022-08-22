Read full article on original website
Car thefts in Rockford skyrocket 81%
Auto thefts in Rockford have jumped 81% over last year, according to new statistics released by the Rockford Police Department.
MyStateline.com
Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting
A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants.
MyStateline.com
Freeport's Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for now
More was learned on Tuesday night about the future of a stateline nursing home. Freeport's Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for now.
MyStateline.com
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of stabbing brother during argument
Rakim Beck, 24, has been found guilty of domestic battery after attacking his brother with a knife.
MyStateline.com
Rockford families get free groceries
Some local families now have enough food to make lunches and breakfast for the next few days.
MyStateline.com
Jury finds man guilty of killing teen in 2020
A jury has found Devonte Hyler, 30, guilty of murdering 18-year-old Jwan Lamon and then dumping his body in Beloit.
MyStateline.com
After 1 year on the job, Rockford Fire Chief looking to the future
The Rockford Fire Department announced that Michele Pankow would be the new Fire Chief a year ago Tuesday.
MyStateline.com
General Mills breaks ground on new Belvidere distribution center
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — General Mills broke ground Thursday on its new 1.3 million square-foot food storage and distribution center, located at the intersection of Irene Road and U.S. 20. The facility, which will be built on an 11-acre site, is expected to create between 50 and 100 new...
MyStateline.com
Cherry Valley throws 'mobile' block party to kick off school year
It is back to school time, and what better way to end the summer break and start the school year than a block party.
MyStateline.com
2 boys charged with attempted murder for shooting another in the back
Two DeKalb boys, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting another boy in the back. A 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the investigation.
MyStateline.com
Widely isolated showers continue Thursday evening
A cold front continues to pass through the Stateline Thursday evening as widely isolated showers have developed, rotating around an area of low pressure over the Great Lakes. These showers/storms will remain isolated, impacting only a small portion of the Stateline, and should begin to wrap up towards sunset. Severe...
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Food Truck: Sizz N’ Fizz
Sizz n’ Fizz is up next on our search for the Stateline’s Best Food Truck, we’re trying burgers, chicken, fries, and cheese curds from the newest truck in Rockford! Do they have what it takes to hold the title? Vote once an hour every hour.
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Food Truck: Rapped with Smoke BBQ
We’re in Freeport checking out Rapped with Smoke BBQ on our hunt for the Stateline’s Best Food Truck! Do they have what it takes to hold the title? Vote once an hour every hour on here.
MyStateline.com
Showers and storms tonight, again late this weekend
First of all, I would like to extend a big thank you to Tom and Liz for being such gracious hosts for another edition of “Weather in Your Backyard!” And also thank you for introducing me to your furry friends!. It was a near perfect afternoon, with temperatures...
