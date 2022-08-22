ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Last-minute shopping: Top 20 players who could still move this summer

Time is running out. With exactly one week left in the transfer window, many clubs are scrambling to make last-minute additions, either to put themselves over the top or rectify issues that have come to the fore early in the new season. There's still plenty of talent available to accomplish those goals. Here are 20 players who could yet be on the move prior to the Sept. 1 deadline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Wesley Fofana will not play against Chelsea

Chelsea take on Leicester City this weekend at Stamford Bridge, amid a backdrop of transfer speculation and drama. It’s a somewhat similar situation to five years ago, with Danny Drinkwater, though hopefully it’ll work out more successfully for all involved. This time, the concerned party is Wesley Fofana,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents

Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Neto
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Emerson Palmieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Everton#French#Sky Sports#Brazilian#Portuguese#West Ham#Dutch
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information

Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

London Grammar cover Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour

London Grammar have covered Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour. The band took to Instagram to share their acoustic cover of Coldplay’s ‘Don’t Panic’ along with a message thanking the band for asking them to support them on tour recently. “Beautiful world,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy