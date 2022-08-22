Read full article on original website
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Our Lunchtime Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Delivered a Special Luxury Dining Event at a BOGO PriceDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Film Wade in the Water Drowning in RacismShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta
Got milk? Atlantic Station’s new addition is a cereal bar
Day & Night Cereal Bar, a breakfast and dessert shop, will bring over-the-top cereal bowl combos and other sweet treats to Atlantic Station in October. The menu is all about creating the most delicious food possible using old and new flavor combinations reminiscent of your childhood. In addition to their signature cereal bowls (each has the option to include whole, skim, almond or oat milk), Day & Night also offers milkshakes, a cinnamon toast iced latte made with cereal milk, and a bacon flight with the choice of three different flavors.
CBS 46
Colony Square to host ‘Taste on the Square’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Colony Square will host the inaugural Taste on the Square event Sept. 22, celebrating some of the restaurants that call the Midtown complex home. Rumi’s Kitchen, Saints + Council and Tandoori Pizza & Wings are just some of the dozen restaurants that will be on offer. Local band Party Favorite will perform at the event.
Thrillist
Where to Catch Live Music in Atlanta
Atlanta has long been a hub for live music. From the legendary Louis Armstrong performances at The Top Hat Club (now known as the Royal Peacock) on Auburn Avenue in the 1930s, to Sabrina Claudio perfecting an attention-grabbing set at Tabernacle, Georgia’s capital has long been home to some of the best concerts and venues in the country. If you’re looking for a life-affirming concert to check out right, look no further than these dive bars, concert halls, and amphitheaters.
AccessAtlanta
Bert’s Big Adventure kids will join models in fundraising Avalon fashion show
We’re thrilled to announce that tickets are now on sale for this year’s Noon to Night fashion show benefiting Bert’s Big Adventure (BBA). Now celebrating its 20th year, BBA is a nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families.
AccessAtlanta
Join Barrels & Bites for an evening of wine, whiskey and small plates
Want to get a taste of some of the best restaurants in metro Atlanta? Then you don’t want to miss Barrel & Bites at The Village Dunwoody. From 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, enjoy an elevated evening of bites from local hospitality owners, music, wine, whiskey, tequila and a VIP hour. The ticketed event will take place throughout the expansive courtyard and parking lot.
discoveratlanta.com
Arts ATL: Must-See Fall Plays, Performances and Exhibits in Atlanta
Autumn in Atlanta is an exciting time, and nothing brings more thrills than Atlanta’s arts community. See what’s coming to Atlanta theaters, performing arts venues and museums this fall then mark your calendar because you won’t want to miss a single thing. World-class Shows and Plays Coming...
New Boutique Hotel Promises Much More Than a Place to Rest Your Head
Billing itself as the “odd duck dressed a little too loudly for the occasion,” The Darwin Hotel is set to shake up the city’s Old Fourth Ward when it opens later this year.
AccessAtlanta
Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival brings music, fashion, and beauty to Atlanta
It’s a culture celebration you don’t want to miss. The Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival is headed to Atlanta next month. The festival is aimed at creating “space for the next generation of rising entrepreneurs, artists, and creators to network, empower our community through business, and have fun.” It’s the fifth year for the festival and it is bringing music, art, community, beauty and fashion to Gateway Center Arena Skylot.
fox5atlanta.com
Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta
Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
knowatlanta.com
Experience Atlanta Airport Living at Hawthorne Station in College Park
Perfect for Atlanta residents looking to relocate near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for easy travel, Rocklyn Homes recently announced its newest community, Hawthorne Station in College Park, is now selling! Construction has already begun on 20 home sites, many with interior walls up and completion/closing on the first homes expected in late September of this year. Upon finalization, the community will feature 300 single-family homes.
AccessAtlanta
Enter to win tickets: Neko Case at Variety Playhouse
The show you don’t want to miss is right around the corner!. Neko Case is coming to Variety Playhouse and you have a chance to win your way in. Case’s voice is one you want to hear up close and personal. The songstress has been putting in work for years in the music business, dating back to 1997 when she released her first album. Shortly following, she moved to Seattle to dive deep into her work as a solo artist. There, she spent nearly the next decade writing, recording, working on collaborations, doing live performances and beyond. More recently, in 2018, she released her seventh studio album, “Hell-On.”
Atlanta Daily World
Big Boi, Atlanta Rap Legends Takeover ‘Wednesday Wind Down’ in East Point
Big Boi of OutKast and several Atlanta rap legends took over “Wednesday Wind Down” sponsored by the City of East Point, a town that borders Atlanta and College Park. Held on Aug. 24 at an outside venue near East Point’s City Hall, the event paid homage to “Old Atlanta,” a time before the metro area’s culture captivated the world.
Eater
Where to Indulge in Excellent Charcuterie and Cheese Spreads in Atlanta
Call it superficial, but nothing gets a party started like an assortment of cured meats, gourmet cheeses, and accoutrements ranging from crusty bread and hyper-local honey to lamb pepperoni and local chèvre. Atlanta offers plenty of options for enjoying charcuterie and cheese spreads, from expertly created platters at restaurants and grazing-centric businesses customizing boards and boxes, to specialty shops carrying world-class products for sale to create a spread at home.
AccessAtlanta
HGTV stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson receive huge Atlanta honor
The HGTV power couple just accepted some high praises from the City of Atlanta. Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson were honored in a special ceremony with elected representatives from Fulton County – the largest county in Georgia – with having a whole day officially named in their honor. Natalie Hall, a County Commissioner who represents the City of Atlanta, handed the “Married To Real Estate” stars a formal proclamation naming Aug. 23 “Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Day” in Fulton County. Sherrod and Jackson received the honor for their impact on the local real estate community over the last decade.
atlantafi.com
6 Of The Best Desserts In Atlanta
If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, there are a select few places you can go in Atlanta to satisfy your needs. In this article, we’ll cover where you can get some of the absolute best dessert dishes in Atlanta. Who’s Got The Best Dessert In...
AccessAtlanta
Pump up the adrenaline: 7 activities for thrill-seekers in and around Atlanta
Extreme sports add excitement to our lives, whether on the ground or in the air. Georgia offers a variety of activities that allow you to enjoy nature and appreciate the view while flirting with adventure. If you love the rush of adrenaline, these seven activities are guaranteed to provide a good thrill.
CBS 46
Crabs R Us Seafood Shack
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Crabs R Us Owner & CEO, Dr. Princess Lomax joins us to share about their exceptional cuisine within a beautiful, intimate setting. For more information, visit www.crabsruss.com. Sponsored By: Princess Lomax.
restaurantclicks.com
Atlanta’s Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
If you’re planning a trip to Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city, there are plenty of things to see and do during your stay. Whenever I visit my friends in Atlanta, I always take the time to visit the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Martin Luther King, Jr. Historical Park, and the World of Coca-Cola.
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Whether you’re looking for live music, a fantastic festival or a brewery to bring your dog to, we’re sharing five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend (Aug. 26-28). Celebrate International Dog Day at Eventide Brewing. Eventide Brewing is throwing a party on International Dog...
