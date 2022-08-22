The show you don’t want to miss is right around the corner!. Neko Case is coming to Variety Playhouse and you have a chance to win your way in. Case’s voice is one you want to hear up close and personal. The songstress has been putting in work for years in the music business, dating back to 1997 when she released her first album. Shortly following, she moved to Seattle to dive deep into her work as a solo artist. There, she spent nearly the next decade writing, recording, working on collaborations, doing live performances and beyond. More recently, in 2018, she released her seventh studio album, “Hell-On.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO