ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

Sand Springs Public Schools welcomes students back for a new academic year

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Monday marked a new year for Sand Springs Public Schools students, with more diverse course offerings as district works to expand its career education and certification courses.

“First day of school, it’s exciting,” Charles Page High School Principal Stan Trout said.

Monday marked Trout’s sixteenth first day of school as principal of Charles Page High School.

“I’ve seen a lot of change, a lot of kids, a lot of outstanding graduates,” Trout said.

Much of that change, coming in recent years, as the district has continued to evolve its curriculum.

“It is a focus in the profession right now, of making high school relevant,” he said.

That means the district is adding more relevant classes to set kids up for careers right out of school.

“The expectation is, by the time they graduate, they either have college credit, or they have industry certification or they have real life job experience in a profession of their choice,” he said.

Charles Page High offer programs like carpentry, engineering and interior design. It also recently added a STEM center and continues to add more stem-related classes.

This summer the football stadium got a new jumbotron, and--thanks to donations from local businesses — the district got new cameras and tv production equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjGQf_0hR6JZng00

Now, students in the high school’s Sandite TV program will be able to create game broadcasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YgP28_0hR6JZng00

“We’re hoping to be able to teach them what you’re doing and what your photojournalist is doing right now,” Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee told FOX23 crews Monday morning.

Durkee said — of course — in order to offer expanded course offerings, the district has to have teachers. But they can be hard to find right now.

“I’m proud that we have only one opening,” Durkee said. “But to deny that there’s a teacher shortage—there’s a teacher shortage.”

Durkee said it’s a problem that will persist for all districts until something can be done, particularly when it comes to pay.

“To draw talent, you pay your people,” she said. “We’ve seen an increase in inflation, and that means your salary doesn’t go as far as it did a few years ago, so I think that we can’t ignore that.”

FOX23 GOES BACK TO SCHOOL COVERAGE:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Cherokee Nation’s Catoosa Tag Office opens in new location

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation’s new Catoosa Tag Office has opened. The office was in the JW Sam School while the new facility was built. The office was previously in the Tulsa Welcome Center until the Governor’s Office decided to reclaim the facility. The new Catoosa...
CATOOSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sand Springs, OK
Sand Springs, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
KRMG

Election results for Tulsa City Council races

TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Funeral for Osage sheriff’s captain to be held Friday

PONCA CITY, Okla. — The funeral for Osage County Sheriff’s Captain William “Williy” Riley Hargraves will be held Friday in Ponca City. Hargraves died after being involved in car crash in western Osage County on Aug. 19. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Suspect found in Checotah, lockdowns lifted in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/24/22, 4:19 p.m.: Tabby Johnson was with Crotts as he was taken into custody in Checotah. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office released her from their custody. UPDATE, 8/24/22, 2:58 p.m.: Crotts is in custody. UPDATE, 8/24/22, 1:40 p.m.: The search has been called off...
MCALESTER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Academic Year#K12#Sandite Tv
KRMG

Salsa lovers rejoice! Salsa Fest happening Saturday in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — If you love the tang and (sometimes) heat that encompasses salsa, then you’re in luck! The Oklahoma Aquarium is hosting a Salsa Tasting Festival on Saturday in Jenks. Activities include salsa and queso tasting, a jalapeño eating contest and of course, festival goers will get...
JENKS, OK
KRMG

Midtown home damaged in early morning fire

TULSA, Okla. — Investigators are looking into a house fire in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire near 41st and Lewis around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters said there was a fire on the porch and it was spreading to the attic. Three dogs were rescued from the home...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD’s helicopter catches thieves in the act

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in police custody, thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter. The pilot of the helicopter was flying Friday morning when it noticed a silver Nissan driving suspiciously through a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial. A man and a women were spotted getting...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KRMG

Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
INOLA, OK
KRMG

Two sent to the hospital after crash on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Wednesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 75 near West 23rd Street. Troopers say witnesses told them one car was driving recklessly and rear-ended another car. Both drivers were taken to the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa woman arrested for kidnapping, bank robbery

A 25-year-old woman is now behind bars, accused of kidnapping and robbery, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Alexandra Silva was arrested months after police arrested her alleged partner in crime, Steven Yanez, back in February for a robbery police said the two committed together. Court records indicated that...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Murder warrant issued for Pryor man

PRYOR, Okla. — The Pryor Police Department (PPD) says a first degree murder warrant has been issued for a Pryor man. They are actively searching for Brandon Lean Sudduth. They say Aug. 18 Tylor Adams was assaulted at The Park @12Twenty Apartments near S.E. 9th and Oklahoma Street. Adams...
PRYOR, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
87K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy