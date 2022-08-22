Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
NOLA.com
Cantrell administration says road contractors are doing a totally adequate job
Five months after Mayor LaToya Cantrell launched a “report card” of road construction contracts and contractors to shame delinquent companies into compliance, her administration says nearly all of them are meeting or exceeding basic standards — even as roads across the city have fallen further into disrepair than ever before.
wrkf.org
With peak of hurricane season here, Gov. Edwards calls decision to delay S&WB funds 'misguided'
As Louisiana enters the historic peak months for storms of what is still anticipated to be an “above normal” hurricane season, local, state and federal officials urged residents not to get complacent and to finalize their plans if a storm hits — even as many continue to recover from the record-breaking storms that have walloped south Louisiana over the last two years.
KTBS
Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 disturbances
NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Thursday morning were tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, with one expected to move into the Caribbean. It is too early to tell if they could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if either strengthens into at least a...
WDSU
Tips on what to do if you lose power during a hurricane
NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana is in the middle of hurricane season, it is important to ensure you prepare for any power outages. Hurricane season does not end until Nov. 30, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict that there is a high chance of 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 of those are expected to become major hurricanes.
Mayor Cantrell said she flies first and business class for her safety
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell is defending using city dollars on first class flights and expensive hotel rooms. Her travel has cost the city more than $60,000 in 2022, according to records. She often flies first and business class while her staff, including security, fly economy. Her ticket to Switzerland to sign a sister cities agreement cost $9,800. She was asked why during a news conference Wednesday.
wwno.org
In the peak of hurricane season, here are storm prep tips you need to know from NOHSEP
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered: a reminder about Let Louisiana Shine. Also, we’re easing into the peak of hurricane season, so we’ll hear from NOHSEP about staying prepared. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the play button above.
WDSU
Recall petition officially filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
A recall petition has officially been filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The petition was filed by community activist Belden Batiste, who is a Mardi Gras Indian and longtime candidate for office, and Eileen Carter, who is a former City Hall staffer and sister to Karen Carter Peterson. This...
WDSU
Slidell casino site overgrown grass cut following WDSU report exposing complaints
Following a report by WDSU highlighting business owners' concerns over the overgrown lot at a failed casino site in Slidell, the land has since been cleaned up. The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish has been giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass could be seen...
WDSU
Louisiana: West Nile virus higher in people and mosquitoes
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health is warning people to take precautions against mosquitoes because West Nile virus is on the rise. The medical director for the region based in Lafayette says it's shaping up to be a very challenging West Nile season. A news release...
fox8live.com
State officials meeting in New Orleans to discuss contraflow and hurricane preparedness
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - State officials will meet in New Orleans today to talk about how to improve the state’s contraflow process. Ahead of Ida last year, leaders said they didn’t have enough time to implement contraflow on the interstate. This “contraflow task force” will have its first...
New $2 surcharge expected on Slidell utility bills
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell is adding an up to $2 fuel surcharge to water and sewer bills, starting in September, according to a statement on the city's social media. The city says the fuel surcharge recovery fee is based on the cost of diesel and may vary each month, with $2 as the maximum amount.
118 thousand passengers expected to depart from New Orleans airport on Labor Day weekend
According to the Transportation Security Administration, if you get caught with weapons in your bag you can expect some jail time and you might have to pay as much as $13,000 dollars in fines.
postsouth.com
Louisiana wages went up from early 2021, but inflation made the increase nonexistent
The average weekly wage for Louisiana workers rose 8.6% from the first quarter of 2021 through the first quarter of 2022, according to newly released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but workers also experienced one of the worst 12-month periods for inflation over that same span. Louisiana...
WDSU
How to tell if you should keep or throw your food out after a power outage
NEW ORLEANS — Food safety is a major concern after a power outage. According to FoodSafety.gov, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage. A full freezer will keep food safe for roughly 48 hours. People should not taste the food after...
NBC 10 News Today: Federal Leaders Discussed Louisiana’s Preparation for the Peak of Hurricane Season
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the state of Louisiana enters the peak of hurricane season, federal leaders joined Governor John Bel Edwards in New Orleans, La. to discuss how the state will prepare. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.
WDSU
RTA changing some routes, rolling out new app
NEW ORLEANS — RTA leaders are having an outreach event to meet riders where they are to make them aware about some big changes. They are getting ready to change some routes and also launch a new app. They are changing operations on three high-frequency routes where buses will...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on August 22, 2022, that the state will devote $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects, as well as another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This comes after the Council on Watershed Management unanimously approved the plan last Thursday.
WDSU
Sunshine Bridge closed this weekend for maintenance
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — St. James Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that Sunshine Bridge will be closed due to scheduled maintenance. The bridge will be closed starting Saturday morning, Aug. 27, until Sunday evening, Aug. 28. It is expected to close around 6 a.m. Saturday, and stay closed...
