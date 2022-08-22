ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

With peak of hurricane season here, Gov. Edwards calls decision to delay S&WB funds 'misguided'

As Louisiana enters the historic peak months for storms of what is still anticipated to be an “above normal” hurricane season, local, state and federal officials urged residents not to get complacent and to finalize their plans if a storm hits — even as many continue to recover from the record-breaking storms that have walloped south Louisiana over the last two years.
Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 disturbances

NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Thursday morning were tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, with one expected to move into the Caribbean. It is too early to tell if they could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if either strengthens into at least a...
Tips on what to do if you lose power during a hurricane

NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana is in the middle of hurricane season, it is important to ensure you prepare for any power outages. Hurricane season does not end until Nov. 30, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict that there is a high chance of 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 of those are expected to become major hurricanes.
Mayor Cantrell said she flies first and business class for her safety

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell is defending using city dollars on first class flights and expensive hotel rooms. Her travel has cost the city more than $60,000 in 2022, according to records. She often flies first and business class while her staff, including security, fly economy. Her ticket to Switzerland to sign a sister cities agreement cost $9,800. She was asked why during a news conference Wednesday.
Louisiana: West Nile virus higher in people and mosquitoes

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health is warning people to take precautions against mosquitoes because West Nile virus is on the rise. The medical director for the region based in Lafayette says it's shaping up to be a very challenging West Nile season. A news release...
New $2 surcharge expected on Slidell utility bills

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell is adding an up to $2 fuel surcharge to water and sewer bills, starting in September, according to a statement on the city's social media. The city says the fuel surcharge recovery fee is based on the cost of diesel and may vary each month, with $2 as the maximum amount.
RTA changing some routes, rolling out new app

NEW ORLEANS — RTA leaders are having an outreach event to meet riders where they are to make them aware about some big changes. They are getting ready to change some routes and also launch a new app. They are changing operations on three high-frequency routes where buses will...
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold

Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council

Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on August 22, 2022, that the state will devote $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects, as well as another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This comes after the Council on Watershed Management unanimously approved the plan last Thursday.
Sunshine Bridge closed this weekend for maintenance

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — St. James Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that Sunshine Bridge will be closed due to scheduled maintenance. The bridge will be closed starting Saturday morning, Aug. 27, until Sunday evening, Aug. 28. It is expected to close around 6 a.m. Saturday, and stay closed...
