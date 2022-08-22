Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Narcotics search warrant served at local residence
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department, with the assistance of the Piqua Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, executed a narcotic’s search warrant at 633 Fulton St., Sidney, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately at 8 a.m. The initial entry and securing of the...
Sidney Daily News
High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown
LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
Sidney Daily News
Grand jury indicts 18 on drug charges
SIDNEY – The Sidney Police Department’s Narcotics Unit presented evidence to a Shelby County grand jury on Aug. 25, 2022, in regards to drug trafficking activity in the city of Sidney. Upon hearing evidence, the grand jury handed down indictments on 18 individuals on 48 counts of drug...
Sidney Daily News
City woman dies in house fire
SIDNEY — The identity of the woman who died in a house fire early Friday morning has been released. A firefighter was also injured while battling the fire. According to a press release from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Kimberly Fogt, 61 years old, of Sidney, Ohio, died in the fire. She was the sole occupant at the 801 E. Court St. address.
Sidney Daily News
Crown Subdivision plat approved
NEW BREMEN – Plans for a new 21-lot subdivision moved a step closer at the New Bremen planning commission meeting Thursday night. After obtaining feedback from the approximately 12 people who attended the meeting, the commission approved plans for what is called the Plum Street subdivision. The approved plans...
Sidney Daily News
Events in Sidney, Troy celebrate Recovery Month
SIDNEY — Events in Sidney, Troy and Piqua are planned to celebrate National Recovery Month in September, beginning with Overdose Awareness Day kickoff events on Aug. 31. Memorial services and candlelight vigils will take place Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse courtsquare in Sidney, and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza in Troy. Participants are asked to bring a picture of a loved one lost to addiction or overdose for the memorial service.
Sidney Daily News
Commissioners open bids for garage and pump station
SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners opened the bids for the Shelby County Maintenance Garage Project on Aug. 9 and received no bids, so they will review specifications and plans for the project before a new bid date is authorized. The purpose of the project is to build a...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Only four members showed up for the regular meeting of council last night. On motion by Lee, Vice President Bemus was instructed to send one of the city officers after the absent members. The city commissioner was so delegated. He was not successful in getting any of the absent members, so an adjournment was made until next Monday.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jeffrey Callahan, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine. Kyle Fielder, 21, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was charged with speeding, amended to...
Sidney Daily News
Minster Oktoberfest grand marshal announced
MINSTER — The Minster Oktoberfest Parade Committee has annouunced the 48th grand marshal will be Jack Buschur. Buschur has resided and been involved in the Minster community for most of his life. “Jack Buschur’s actions as a community member has exceeded all expectations of any resident, as well as...
Sidney Daily News
Rememberance Ride set for Aug. 27
PIQUA — Rolling Thunder Inc., Ohio Chapter 10 will hold its Rememberance Ride fundraiser on Aug. 27 at Piqua Harley. Registratioon begins at 10:30 a.m. Kick stands are up at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 per vehicle,. There will be fun, food trucks, music, military vehicles and the...
Sidney Daily News
Council hears about potential rental registration program
SIDNEY — Information on a potential rental registry program in the city of Sidney was presented to Sidney City Council during its Monday evening meeting. Kyle Havenar, the Sidney vacant property inspector, said city staff researched information on a program to require non-owner occupied housing units to be registered and inspected. He noted the city’s comprehensive plan recommends “to require additional oversight to the city’s rental stock, with all rental properties receiving interior/exterior inspections. In addition, rental owners could be required to annually obtain a certificate of occupancy” as a major step to protect neighborhoods.
Sidney Daily News
The wheels on the van go round and round
Shelby County Libraries is extending their gratitude to Emerson for the donation to the Shelby County Libraries. The donation was used to fund the replacement of the library van. The library uses the van to make weekly deliveries to each of the five community locations, continue staff education and training, as well as attend promotional events. The new van also received a complete custom wrap by Visual Concepts by PSG, located in Sidney. The new design showcases both the library’s logo and Emerson’s We Love STEM logo, focusing on all the places you can go and things you can learn at the library. Shown with the new van are, left to right, Emily Garber, Nicole Schwieterman, Visual Concepts; Cassandra Monnin, Rikki Unterbrink, Suzanne Cline, Shelby County Libraries; Steve Roberts and Ann Runner, Emerson.
Sidney Daily News
Chair volleyball is on fire
Playing a game of chair volleyball are Sidney firefighters, left to right, Lt. Greg Francis, of Minster, Ryan Heitman, of Houston, Adam Schulze, of Maria Stein, and Mark Pleiman, of Tipp City. The firefighters played against member of the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Sidney Daily News
Budweiser Clydesdales set to make a stop in Sidney
SIDNEY – The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to west central Ohio, and one of the horses will make a stop at the Sidney Kroger on Sept. 9 from noon to 2 p.m. The Clydesdales will be in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida from Sept. 8 to 11. This is the fourth time the horses will make an appearance at the festival, but they haven’t been in over a decade, according to Kaitlan Terry, the district sales manager for Anheuser-Busch.
Sidney Daily News
A cool drink of water
Rhonda Zirkle, of Vero Beach, Fla., waters one of the pots of petunias next to the Shelby County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 25. Zirkle is in town to attend her daughter, Natalie Zirkle’s wedding. Rhonda volunteered to help water the pots of flowers around the courtsquare.
Sidney Daily News
Gill to portray Confederate Medical Corps surgeon
SIDNEY — When Newark, Ohio resident Doug Gill sets up his tent at Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend, it will be his third appearance in Sidney portraying a Confederate Medical Corps surgeon. Gill also attended the inaugural 2016 event and returned again in 2018. He’s been...
Sidney Daily News
A new way to hydrate
Certified Nurse Practitioner Erica Moses, of Sidney, talks about what she offers during a ribbon cutting for her new business, Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness, LLC, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness LLC, is located at 2840 Wapakoneta Ave. The ribbon cutting was organized by the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.
Sidney Daily News
A visit to Clear Creek Farm
Jeanne McDonogh, of Sidney, gains a better understanding of Clear Creek Farm as she reads a display at their open house held Tuesday, Aug. 23. The open house was part of “Business After Hours” which was organized by the United Way and the Chamber of Commerce.
Sidney Daily News
Foster-based kitten rescue tackles Sidney’s stray cat problem
SIDNEY – Two sisters-in-law are helping stray kittens find their “furever” homes, one colony at a time, as a prospective non-profit called The Kitten Koop. The Kitten Koop was started in January 2022 by Founder and Director Kayla Van Erdewyk in Colorado and focused on being an online feline welfare resource. She has had a passion for animal welfare for 24 years after meeting a rescue dog named Nala and started fostering kittens in her home in Colorado in June 2021. She credits everything she knows about kitten fostering and care to internet celebrity Hannah Shaw, also known as the Kitten Lady, and the Colorado organizations she has fostered for.
