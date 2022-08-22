Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag Gives Cristiano Ronaldo An Ultimatum
The Manchester United manager has had a frank discussion Cristiano Ronaldo as the transfer window deadline looms on the horizon.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward's agent Jorge Mendes approaches Napoli over potential move
Cristiano Ronaldo's representative Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli over a potential move. Mendes is working hard to find Ronaldo the solution he wants - to play in the Champions League - but also to provide a solution for United, which is a replacement. One proposal Mendes has made to Napoli...
Cristiano Ronaldo was 'axed' by Erik Ten Hag in two-hour showdown meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo was axed in ruthless fashion by Erik ten Hag in a two-hour meeting on Thursday, reports claim. After the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, Ten Hag held a clear-the-air chat with the squad and encouraged them to speak their mind in a safe space. The Dutchman is not...
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Fofana, Maguire, Antony, Paqueta, De Jong, Dubravka
Chelsea may move for Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 29, if they are unable to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester.(Evening Standard) Ajax are holding out for £84m for 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives...
Conor Gallagher makes Thomas Tuchel request over Chelsea future amid Premier League interest
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher wants Thomas Tuchel to assure he will play ‘enough minutes’ ahead of the World Cup later this year amid Premier League transfer interest, according to reports. The 22-year-old has been included in the Blues squad so far this season, and made his first start...
Fantasy Premier League team news: Predicted line-ups for Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and more
Gameweek four of the Premier League season sees many of the big sides featuring early in the weekend and looking to hit form after inconsistent starts to the season. Manchester United will look to build on their impressive victory over Liverpool as they travel to Southampton in the opening match of the round, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all in action during the 3pm kick-offs. Fantasy football managers will have a keen eye on the team news ahead of the FPL deadline at 11am BST on Saturday, and one thing to look out for is the mid-week fixtures...
Mikel Arteta press conference: Aubameyang's Chelsea move; FFP investigation reports; Pepe's departure
Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media ahead of Arsenal's home match against Fulham on Saturday.
Manchester United predicted XI (Premier League): Maguire remains on the bench and Ronaldo returns
After Monday night’s fantastic result against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Ten Hag’s men set their sights on Southampton. Not many would question Erik ten Hag if he fielded the exact same eleven that beat Liverpool on Monday night. Each and every player staked their claim for a place in the team this weekend.
Match Preview: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)
Manchester City look to regain their momentum following two difficult fixtures over the previous week, as Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace make the trip up north. To say that the Cityzens’ previous two fixtures have proven to be a challenge would be quite the understatement, as the reigning champions have drawn in their previous two fixtures.
BBC
Champions League: How calm Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team. It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Official: Liverpool to Host Derby County in League Cup Third Round
With the second round of the League Cup, aka the Carabao Cup, in the books the draw for round three has taken place. While that next round of games won’t kick off until the week of November 7th, Liverpool now know who they’ll face when the times comes.
SB Nation
Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents
Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
ESPN
Arsenal, Man United seeded in Europa League group stage draw
Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier...
BBC
Oldham Athletic owners agree deal to buy Boundary Park and surrounding land
Oldham Athletic's owners have agreed a deal to buy the club's Boundary Park ground and the surrounding land. Businessman Frank Rothwell bought the club from Abdallah Lemsagam in July. The ground was still owned by previous owner Simon Blitz, who the Rothwell family thanked for "relentlessly trying to simplify" their...
Transfer news LIVE: Newcastle to sign Isak for £63m, Real Madrid line up Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo update
NEWCASTLE are set to make a huge statement this transfer window with the £63m signing of Alexander Isak. It remains to be seen what this means for their pursuit of Watford's Joao Pedro. Meanwhile Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a bid for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer,...
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel banned for Leicester match after Antonio Conte clash
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been banned from his side’s Premier League match against Leicester on Saturday over the role he played in the heated clash with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte two weeks ago.Tuchel admitted to improper conduct following the heated confrontation with Conte after the full-time whistle of a fractious 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier this month, and the FA responded by handing the German a one-match ban as well as a £35,000 fine.After receiving the FA’s written reasons for the punishment, which found that Tuchel’s behaviour had been “highly provocative” during his extended handshake with...
BBC
Guardiola on Silva, Palace and the Champions League
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game with Crystal Palace. Bernardo Silva is "staying" at Manchester City. Guardiola added: "We don't have one phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva." Guardiola said he rates Palace and their manager Patrick Vieira very highly. The Eagles were...
Pep Guardiola Praises Crystal Palace Ahead Of Saturday's Match
Manchester City will host Crystal Palace tomorrow as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.
Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart...
SkySports
Dele Alli: Everton midfielder completes season-long loan move to Besiktas after just seven months at Goodison Park
Dele Alli has completed his season-long loan move to Turkish club Besiktas from Everton. The deal could be made permanent depending on how the 26-year-old midfielder performs in Istanbul. Everton will get a £1.86m (€2.2m) loan fee, and Besiktas will pay just £8,430 (€10,000) of Alli's wages per game....
