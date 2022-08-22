ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Thursday's gossip: Fofana, Maguire, Antony, Paqueta, De Jong, Dubravka

Chelsea may move for Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 29, if they are unable to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester.(Evening Standard) Ajax are holding out for £84m for 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Garth Crooks
Person
William Saliba
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kieran Trippier
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League team news: Predicted line-ups for Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and more

Gameweek four of the Premier League season sees many of the big sides featuring early in the weekend and looking to hit form after inconsistent starts to the season. Manchester United will look to build on their impressive victory over Liverpool as they travel to Southampton in the opening match of the round, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all in action during the 3pm kick-offs. Fantasy football managers will have a keen eye on the team news ahead of the FPL deadline at 11am BST on Saturday, and one thing to look out for is the mid-week fixtures...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fulham#Albion#Nottingham Forest#Seagulls#West Ham
SPORTbible

Match Preview: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Manchester City look to regain their momentum following two difficult fixtures over the previous week, as Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace make the trip up north. To say that the Cityzens’ previous two fixtures have proven to be a challenge would be quite the understatement, as the reigning champions have drawn in their previous two fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Champions League: How calm Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team. It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of...
UEFA
SB Nation

Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents

Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
ESPN

Arsenal, Man United seeded in Europa League group stage draw

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel banned for Leicester match after Antonio Conte clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been banned from his side’s Premier League match against Leicester on Saturday over the role he played in the heated clash with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte two weeks ago.Tuchel admitted to improper conduct following the heated confrontation with Conte after the full-time whistle of a fractious 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier this month, and the FA responded by handing the German a one-match ban as well as a £35,000 fine.After receiving the FA’s written reasons for the punishment, which found that Tuchel’s behaviour had been “highly provocative” during his extended handshake with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on Silva, Palace and the Champions League

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game with Crystal Palace. Bernardo Silva is "staying" at Manchester City. Guardiola added: "We don't have one phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva." Guardiola said he rates Palace and their manager Patrick Vieira very highly. The Eagles were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy