Manchester, CT

Manchester, CT
Manchester, CT
Connecticut Public

Two candidates vying for Democratic nomination for Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester state Senate seat

Two people are vying to be the Democratic candidate to replace western Massachusetts State Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow. A recent debate featured some sharp accusations between them. Lesser is running for lieutenant governor and giving up representing a district that, starting in January, will include twelve communities in Hampden, Hampshire...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Connecticut Public

International Association of Black Professional Firefighters celebrates its 50th anniversary in Hartford

The International Association of Black Professional Firefighters (IABPFF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week in Hartford. The IABPFF has over 8,000 members and works to recruit Black career firefighters and assist them with career progression through training, mentorship, mental health resources and legal representation. About 80% of firefighters are...
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Public

Pequot 'Green Corn and Dance' festival brings together Indigenous tribes and visitors alike

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation will welcome Native American tribes from New England and beyond to Ledyard this weekend for its annual “Feast of Green Corn and Dance,” or Schemitzun. It’s a chance for tribes to reconnect and participate in music and dance contests. For visitors, it’s a glimpse into Native American culture and a window into the past.
LEDYARD, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

