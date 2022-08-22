Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police believe person found dead in Derby was swindler Hoffenberg
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities were working Thursday to confirm that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in an apartment earlier this week. Lt. Justin Stanko, of Derby police, said evidence at the scene — including a car, cell phone...
Officials confirm death in Connecticut of Jeffrey Epstein mentor Hoffenberg
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week. Hoffenberg, 77, is believed to have died at least seven days before his body was found Tuesday in Derby...
Attorneys face questions about confidential records shared in Sandy Hook lawsuit
Attorneys defending Infowars host Alex Jones in Connecticut and Texas faced questions Thursday about their roles in the improper sharing of records marked “highly confidential.”. A Connecticut judge is holding disciplinary hearings in a Waterbury, Connecticut, courtroom to get to the bottom of how a file wrongly ended up...
CT Woman sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Back to School Bash attracts hundreds of New Britain families
Ziaire Bradley is a New Britain student who is excited to become a third grader when school starts Wednesday. “I want to go back to school because I want to meet new friends and new teachers,” he said. He was with his parents, Amber Brown and Gregory Brown, at...
Two candidates vying for Democratic nomination for Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester state Senate seat
Two people are vying to be the Democratic candidate to replace western Massachusetts State Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow. A recent debate featured some sharp accusations between them. Lesser is running for lieutenant governor and giving up representing a district that, starting in January, will include twelve communities in Hampden, Hampshire...
International Association of Black Professional Firefighters celebrates its 50th anniversary in Hartford
The International Association of Black Professional Firefighters (IABPFF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week in Hartford. The IABPFF has over 8,000 members and works to recruit Black career firefighters and assist them with career progression through training, mentorship, mental health resources and legal representation. About 80% of firefighters are...
Gov. Charlie Baker visits Springfield's Union Station, discusses development of east-west rail
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker joined U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D - Massachusetts, and other officials at Union Station in Springfield on Tuesday to talk about the proposed east-west rail, which would connect eastern Massachusetts to central and western Massachusetts by Amtrak. Baker rode in Amtrak's “Theatre Car” from South Station...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Survey of Springfield residents impacted by the justice system emphasizes need for housing, jobs
A new survey of Springfield residents who have been incarcerated, or have relatives who have served time, revealed that many people struggle to access support services. The survey is part of a Western Mass Economic Development Council grant looking to asses the needs of families affected by the justice system.
Pequot 'Green Corn and Dance' festival brings together Indigenous tribes and visitors alike
The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation will welcome Native American tribes from New England and beyond to Ledyard this weekend for its annual “Feast of Green Corn and Dance,” or Schemitzun. It’s a chance for tribes to reconnect and participate in music and dance contests. For visitors, it’s a glimpse into Native American culture and a window into the past.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0