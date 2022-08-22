Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
The Best of Vermont Summer Festival 2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, 2022, the second annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival took over the Okemo Field in Ludlow, Vt. with an enthusiastic crowd, live music, food booths and trucks, artisan wares, antique cars, and hot air balloon rides, just to list a few highlights. This year’s festival saw more participants and guests than last year’s inaugural event, hosting close to 100 vendors, and an estimated 6,500 attendees.
vermontjournal.com
Charlestown once again celebrates Old Home Days
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – “Slow and steady.” At Charlestown Old Home Days, the weekend of Aug. 19, Aug. 20, and Aug. 21, 2022, Troy, of Monster’s Tacos and Let’s Get Loaded food trucks, described business for the day. “Slow and steady,” he said, as he loaded up two corn tortillas with chicken and lettuce.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Library provides at-home Covid tests
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has a supply of Covid-19 self-test kits provided by the Vermont Department of Health. The public is invited to come to the library to receive up to four free at-home antigen test kits (that is eight tests total) while supplies last. Contact the library at 802-885-3108 for more information.
Amid staffing struggles, Springfield hires new police chief
Jeff Burnham, currently deputy chief in Lincoln, New Hampshire, will take over the Springfield department on Sept. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid staffing struggles, Springfield hires new police chief.
vermontjournal.com
Retired teacher realizes a dream with Next Chapter Records
PUTNEY, Vt. – A new music shop is now open for business in scenic Putney, Vt. called Next Chapter Records. Launched in June by retired middle school teacher and longtime music enthusiast Mitch Harrison, Next Chapter Records offers both vintage and new vinyl, select CDs, t-shirts, and vinyl cleaning accessories.
vermontjournal.com
William F. Drude III, 1973-2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William F. Drude III, 48, of Rutland died unexpectedly on Aug. 14, 2022. Bill was born May 10, 1973 to William F. Drude Jr. (deceased) and Laurie Drude of Springfield, Vt. He is survived by his wife Merideth and beloved daughter Maddison; his mother Laurie; sister...
vermontjournal.com
Roxanne Rita Nelson, 1957-2022 🇺🇸
CLAREMONT, N.H. – Roxanne R. Nelson, 65, died unexpectedly on July 23, 2022 at her home in Claremont. She was born Jan. 30, 1957 in Bristol, Conn., the daughter of Edward and Juliette LeMay. Roxanne graduated from Tomaston High School. Following her graduation, Roxanne went into the U.S. Air...
businessnhmagazine.com
Claremont Receives Grant for Outdoor Recreation Plan
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Northern Border Regional Commission announced assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program. Three communities in New England were among those selected: Bangor, Maine, Claremont, New Hampshire, and Marshfield, Vermont.
WMUR.com
Man dies while hiking on Mount Washington, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A hiker died at the summit of Mount Washington Thursday, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Around 3:40 p.m., a 46-year-old man from Quebec, Canada, was hiking with his adult son and collapsed as he reached the summit parking lot, officials said. State park...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts teen found dead in New Hampshire 49 years ago; case is unsolved
RINDGE, N.H. — It has been 49 years since a Massachusetts teenager disappeared and was later found dead in New Hampshire. Authorities said James Teta, 15, vanished from his home in Revere on Aug. 23, 1973. His body was found two days later in the woods off Route 119...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Casella employee receives recognition from NWRA
Casella Waste Systems Inc. Senior Vice President and General Counsel Shelley Sayward has been named National Waste and Recycling Association (NWRA) Services Member of the Year as part of its 2022 Industry Leadership Awards. Casella, headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, is a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company.
Electric worker suffers fatal injury at wastewater plant in New Hampshire
SWANZEY, N.H. (AP) — An electric company employee working on a backup generator project at Keene’s wastewater treatment plant suffered an injury and died, city officials said. The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning. Other employees used a defibrillator and performed CPR before ambulance and...
compassvermont.com
Springfield McDonald's Discovers That the Hamburglar is Real
On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:40 am, the Vermont State Police responded to an alarm at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 1 Chester Road, in the town of Springfield, Vermont. Troopers arrived at the scene and determined the restaurant had been (ham) burglarized. Further investigation revealed there was...
NECN
Woman Attacked by a Black Bear in Vermont
A Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday. The 61-year-old woman was treated at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph on Saturday for non-life-threatening injuries, including a bite...
NHPR
Fatal accident at Keene wastewater plant
This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in The Keene Sentinel. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. A worker for a Keene-based electric business died Wednesday morning in what officials say was an accident at the city's wastewater treatment plant. The incident...
laconiadailysun.com
Two men at odds over Canterbury land find different resolutions
For a time, David Lidstone, better known as River Dave, was the antihero in this saga, the rebellious figure who stood up against the powerful and bent the rules in search of a peaceful, quiet life. A different reputation, however, attached itself to the other senior citizen in the legal...
Greenfield Man Nabbed For Attacking People With Bear Spray At NH Restaurant
A man from Western Massachusetts was arrested for allegedly attacking people with bear spray at a New Hampshire restaurant last week, authorities said. Franklin County resident John Cahill, from Greenfield, was accused of spraying people with bear spray at the 110 Grill in West Lebanon, NH, around 8:31 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Lebanon Police said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Rutland (VT) Town Fire Department Moves Closer to Putting New Pumper in Service
The Rutland (VT) Town Fire Department is expecting to put its new fire truck in service within the next couple of weeks after all the equipment has been mounted and loaded and sufficient training has been completed, according to report published by the Rutland Herald. Rutland selectboard members voice some...
Bennington man struck and killed in Massachusetts
A Bennington man was struck and killed while crossing Route 1 in Saugus, Massachusetts on Tuesday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, Carlos Vasquez, 45, died from his injuries at the hospital.
NECN
