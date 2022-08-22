The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Northern Border Regional Commission announced assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program. Three communities in New England were among those selected: Bangor, Maine, Claremont, New Hampshire, and Marshfield, Vermont.

CLAREMONT, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO