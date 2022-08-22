ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townshend, VT

vermontjournal.com

The Best of Vermont Summer Festival 2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, 2022, the second annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival took over the Okemo Field in Ludlow, Vt. with an enthusiastic crowd, live music, food booths and trucks, artisan wares, antique cars, and hot air balloon rides, just to list a few highlights. This year’s festival saw more participants and guests than last year’s inaugural event, hosting close to 100 vendors, and an estimated 6,500 attendees.
LUDLOW, VT
vermontjournal.com

Charlestown once again celebrates Old Home Days

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – “Slow and steady.” At Charlestown Old Home Days, the weekend of Aug. 19, Aug. 20, and Aug. 21, 2022, Troy, of Monster’s Tacos and Let’s Get Loaded food trucks, described business for the day. “Slow and steady,” he said, as he loaded up two corn tortillas with chicken and lettuce.
CHARLESTOWN, NH
vermontjournal.com

Springfield Library provides at-home Covid tests

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has a supply of Covid-19 self-test kits provided by the Vermont Department of Health. The public is invited to come to the library to receive up to four free at-home antigen test kits (that is eight tests total) while supplies last. Contact the library at 802-885-3108 for more information.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Retired teacher realizes a dream with Next Chapter Records

PUTNEY, Vt. – A new music shop is now open for business in scenic Putney, Vt. called Next Chapter Records. Launched in June by retired middle school teacher and longtime music enthusiast Mitch Harrison, Next Chapter Records offers both vintage and new vinyl, select CDs, t-shirts, and vinyl cleaning accessories.
PUTNEY, VT
vermontjournal.com

William F. Drude III, 1973-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William F. Drude III, 48, of Rutland died unexpectedly on Aug. 14, 2022. Bill was born May 10, 1973 to William F. Drude Jr. (deceased) and Laurie Drude of Springfield, Vt. He is survived by his wife Merideth and beloved daughter Maddison; his mother Laurie; sister...
RUTLAND, VT
vermontjournal.com

Roxanne Rita Nelson, 1957-2022 🇺🇸

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Roxanne R. Nelson, 65, died unexpectedly on July 23, 2022 at her home in Claremont. She was born Jan. 30, 1957 in Bristol, Conn., the daughter of Edward and Juliette LeMay. Roxanne graduated from Tomaston High School. Following her graduation, Roxanne went into the U.S. Air...
CLAREMONT, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Claremont Receives Grant for Outdoor Recreation Plan

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Northern Border Regional Commission announced assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program. Three communities in New England were among those selected: Bangor, Maine, Claremont, New Hampshire, and Marshfield, Vermont.
CLAREMONT, NH
wastetodaymagazine.com

Casella employee receives recognition from NWRA

Casella Waste Systems Inc. Senior Vice President and General Counsel Shelley Sayward has been named National Waste and Recycling Association (NWRA) Services Member of the Year as part of its 2022 Industry Leadership Awards. Casella, headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, is a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company.
RUTLAND, VT
compassvermont.com

Springfield McDonald's Discovers That the Hamburglar is Real

On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:40 am, the Vermont State Police responded to an alarm at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 1 Chester Road, in the town of Springfield, Vermont. Troopers arrived at the scene and determined the restaurant had been (ham) burglarized. Further investigation revealed there was...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
NECN

Woman Attacked by a Black Bear in Vermont

A Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday. The 61-year-old woman was treated at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph on Saturday for non-life-threatening injuries, including a bite...
RANDOLPH, VT
NHPR

Fatal accident at Keene wastewater plant

This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in The Keene Sentinel. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. A worker for a Keene-based electric business died Wednesday morning in what officials say was an accident at the city's wastewater treatment plant. The incident...
KEENE, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Two men at odds over Canterbury land find different resolutions

For a time, David Lidstone, better known as River Dave, was the antihero in this saga, the rebellious figure who stood up against the powerful and bent the rules in search of a peaceful, quiet life. A different reputation, however, attached itself to the other senior citizen in the legal...
CANTERBURY, NH
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Rutland (VT) Town Fire Department Moves Closer to Putting New Pumper in Service

The Rutland (VT) Town Fire Department is expecting to put its new fire truck in service within the next couple of weeks after all the equipment has been mounted and loaded and sufficient training has been completed, according to report published by the Rutland Herald. Rutland selectboard members voice some...
RUTLAND, VT
NECN

Vermont Man Dies After Being Hit by Car on Route 1 in Saugus, Mass.

A Vermont man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus, Massachusetts, on foot. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing all three southbound lanes on foot from the area of a Burger King restaurant near the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. when he was hit by a Nissan Maxima in the far left lane, according to state police.
SAUGUS, MA

