Read full article on original website
Related
WTVF
Nolensville Little League going to U.S. Championship game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It was either win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. They decided to win. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won handily at 7-1. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0 loss to the...
styleblueprint.com
7 Iconic BBQ Spots in the Southeast (Plus One Under-the-Radar Pick!)
As a sub-genre of Southern food, barbecue has a fascinating history. Early colonists from Texas to South Carolina discovered (at roughly the same time) that the forests and swamps were filled with feral hogs that could become excellent sources of food if they could just figure out how to cook the burly, muscular pigs in a way to make them palatable. Employing techniques rooted in African and Caribbean cooking, they figured out that slow-roasting at a low temperature, while regularly basting with some sort of acidic sauce, was just the ticket for tenderizing the meat.
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning following an accident on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened just after 5 a.m. near Village Way and involved the motorcycle and a car, according to a news release from Clarksville police. The man on the motorcycle, whose name has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVF
Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Clarksville Police Department reported a motorcycle crash on Madison Street. Scott Beaubien, spokesman for Clarksville Police Department stated that a motorcycle crashed with a car near Village Way at around [..]
atozsports.com
Debunking a misconception the doubters have about Josh Heupel and the Vols
There seems to be a major misconception about the Tennessee Vols football program going around that needs to be debunked. I’ve noticed a section of the Tennessee fan base — it could be described as a group of “old school fans” — that seems to think UT is more into having fun under head coach Josh Heupel than putting in hard work.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair Friday, August 26, 2022, Saturday, August 26, 2022 and Sunday August 27, 2022 James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN For information on tickets, schedule of events and parking visit the […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
RELATED PEOPLE
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Youth Orchestra to hold fall auditions on Aug. 29 at Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Entering its second year with Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, the Clarksville Youth Orchestra (CYO) will have fall auditions from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Parents can save an audition slot for their youngsters at the fall auditions sign-up page....
clarksvillenow.com
6th annual Summer Salute boogies into Hopkinsville this weekend
HOPKINSVILLE, KY – The award-winning 6th annual Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival rolls into downtown Hopkinsville this Friday and Saturday with the region abuzz about Saturday night’s free headline performance from KC and the Sunshine Band. Winners of multiple Grammy Awards, KC and the Sunshine Band will perform on...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU professors using TIDES Foundation and Google grants to create campus math trail
CLARKSVILLE, TN – When it comes to outdoor recreation, Clarksville-Montgomery County offers enthusiasts paved trails, wooded hikes, heritage walks, pub crawls and even a blue way for canoeing. The offerings are expansive, and in the next year, Austin Peay State University will add to that list with a new trail to get a person’s legs and mind moving: the APSU Math Trail.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
David ‘Dave’ Alan Kitchen
David “Dave” Alan Kitchen, 57, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on August 1, 2022. Dave was born on July 8, 1965, in Palmdale, California, but grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. He is an Army veteran and worked much of his life driving trucks. Later in life, he earned his college degree in chemical engineering and spent the last 12 years in the manufacturing industry. Dave enjoyed motorcycles, a nice shave (avid razor club member), and anything funny. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.
'Get down:' Clarksville coach recounts shooting at first football game
No one was hurt following the shooting outside West Creek High School in Clarksville on Friday during the football game against Clarksville Northeast.
Former Hickman County football booster president indicted for theft, forgery
The former Hickman County football booster club president is accused of stealing more than $1,200 during her five-month term.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Severely Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car that was turning onto Kentucky 1682. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
clarksvillenow.com
Trenton Crossing invites community to learn about M.A.G.I. Project
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sunday morning, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m., the community is invited to hear Mark Jent, Healing Hands International director of the M.A.G..I Project, speak at Trenton Crossing Church of Christ, 2650 Trenton Road. Jent will be sharing information about the M.A.G.I. Project. M.A.G.I. is...
clarksvillenow.com
Patricia Ann Klein
Patricia Ann Klein, age 88, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. Patricia entered into this life on January 28, 1934, in Decker, IND, to the late Henry and Evelyn Tewalt Coomer. Patricia was a Methodist and she and her husband owned J & K Mobile Home Sales.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU’s continuing ed offers new financial literacy course this fall
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Continuing Education Department is proud to announce a new course for this fall, focusing on managing personal finances. Taught by Susan Paisley, retired State of Tennessee auditor, Financial Literacy is intended to help teens over 16 and young adults avoid the pitfalls many face when just starting out.
Comments / 0