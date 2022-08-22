Mornings are a sacred time. It's the first opportunity that you get to set the mood for the rest of your day. I am my best self when I am adhering to a productive, regular A.M. ritual. You know, all the good stuff. Making your bed, brewing a fresh pot of coffee, tidying up the kitchen, maybe getting in a quick meditation or writing a few things down in a journal–a few basic exercises to warm up your mind and body for a successful day.

