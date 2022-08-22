Average Rockford gas price falls to $4
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices continue to fall in the “Forest City.”
Prices have dropped almost six cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy, with an average price of $4 as of Monday. Prices in the stateline have fallen 71 cents in the past month.
The cheapest gas station in Rockford was priced at $3.59, while the most expensive was $5.23. The national average is $3.86.
