Average Rockford gas price falls to $4

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices continue to fall in the “Forest City.”

Prices have dropped almost six cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy, with an average price of $4 as of Monday. Prices in the stateline have fallen 71 cents in the past month.

The cheapest gas station in Rockford was priced at $3.59, while the most expensive was $5.23. The national average is $3.86.

