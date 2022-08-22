ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man found shot to death in Southeast Portland identified

By Kelly Doyle
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhzOj_0hR6Ijdr00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The man who was recently shot dead in Portland’s Hazelwood Neighborhood has been identified.

Portland police say 40-year-old Scott Tovar of Vancouver was found deceased at East Burnside Street and Southeast 127th Avenue on Wednesday , Aug. 17. The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the manner and cause of Tovar’s death to be homicide by a gunshot wound.

Deputies believe they stopped possible mass shooting at Gorge Amphitheater

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. that night. East Burnside Street was closed between SE 122nd Avenue and SE 133rd Avenue while officials investigated.

No arrests have been made, as the suspect or suspects involved reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@police.portlandoregon.gov , 503-823-0781, or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov , 503-823-0395 and use the case number 22-221936.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 8

Chalmers Sissoen
3d ago

they always flee the sence before police get there.. tell us readers something new!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Woman found dead after assault in NE Portland identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was found dead after an assault in northeast Portland has been identified by police. Penelope Fagan, 59, was found dead in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 8. Officers found her dead after responding to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Two Portland Homicide Victims Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people killed on the first weekend of August have been identified. They’re the 54th and 55th homicide victims of the year. A man was shot on North Schmeer Road east of Interstate 5 around 2:00am on the August 6th. He’s identified as 53-year-old Otis Abner.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Gresham suspect threatens with machete

Man allegedly menaced commuters Monday morning with a weapon; Suspect kidnapped brother, sparked shootoutHere are some of the incidents reported by the Gresham Police Officers' Association that occurred earlier this week: • A man was arrested Monday morning, Aug. 22, after allegedly threatening community members with a machete in the middle of a busy parking lot. Gresham officers responded at 8:08 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Highland Drive on reports of a man shouting at passerby and waving the blade. At one point the suspect allegedly shouted if a bystander "wanted to die." The...
GRESHAM, OR
WWEEK

Report: Gresham Police Blame District Attorney for “Confusing and Inefficient Dynamic”

As Portland and its neighboring cities grapple with a surge in violent crime, police officers and prosecutors are pointing fingers at each other. The frayed relationship is highlighted in a report commissioned last year by the city of Gresham. It was completed earlier this month and presented last week during a heated city council meeting as residents confronted Gresham’s leaders about a lack of police presence in the city.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
TIGARD, OR
oregontoday.net

Officer Involved Shooting, McMinnville, Aug. 25

On August 23, 2022, at approximately 2:07 PM, officers from McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. When officers arrived, the male exited the apartment building and confronted officers. Preliminary investigation has indicated that at least one round was fired by officers, striking the subject. Medical aid was rendered but the subject was declared deceased at the scene. The decedent has been identified as Laurence Dickson (69). His immediate next of kin have been notified. Pursuant to Yamhill County Senate Bill 111 protocols, the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office requested Oregon State Police to investigate this incident. Additionally, two McMinnville officers have been placed on administrative leave pursuant to Yamhill County SB111 protocols. Investigators from McMinnville Police Department, Newberg-Dundee Police Department, City of Yamhill Police Department, and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy