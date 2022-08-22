Man found shot to death in Southeast Portland identified

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The man who was recently shot dead in Portland’s Hazelwood Neighborhood has been identified.

Portland police say 40-year-old Scott Tovar of Vancouver was found deceased at East Burnside Street and Southeast 127th Avenue on Wednesday , Aug. 17. The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the manner and cause of Tovar’s death to be homicide by a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. that night. East Burnside Street was closed between SE 122nd Avenue and SE 133rd Avenue while officials investigated.

No arrests have been made, as the suspect or suspects involved reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@police.portlandoregon.gov , 503-823-0781, or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov , 503-823-0395 and use the case number 22-221936.

