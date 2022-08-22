ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleets of futuristic homes that float above the sea are 'revolutionizing' aquatic living

By Camille Fine, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
This rendering shoes a small fleet of SeaPods. In 2019, Ocean Builders — an ocean-innovation technology company that develops housing — launched a full-sized prototype floating home 13 miles off the coast of Thailand and suitable for life on the ocean, according to Ocean Builders' website. Courtesy of Grant Romundt / Ocean Builders

Imagine a world where people live in modern luxury homes floating nearly seven and a half feet above the sea. Fleets of “revolutionary living pods” with state-of-the-art technology and drones to deliver essentials will hit the market this year.

Ocean Builders , a Panama-based company that specializes in innovative marine technology, unveiled what they describe as the "world's first eco-restorative homes.”

Three home models are currently in production: The SeaPod, built for aquatic living, the GreenPod for land and the EcoPod for a more environmentally friendly option.

The EcoPod is designed to be a more affordable option that still includes the same principles as the SeaPod and GreenPod. It features a rain-collecting roof, huge windows and a smaller floor plan. It’s also built to be placed into a container to ship it wherever a customer wants to set it up.

The company's long-term goal is to make sustainable homes made from as many natural and eco-conscious materials as possible.

A fleet of pods are currently under construction on the north coast of Panama in the Linton Bay Marina. SeaPods will be deployed primarily in warm, humid climates.

Ocean Builders officially launched online sales Tuesday, according to a company spokesperson. Pods can be reserved with a deposit of $100 on their website.

"We are planting the SeaPod seed here in Panama, but our eventual goal is to have SeaPod homes in every corner of the ocean, all around the world," Ocean Builders' CEO Grant Romundt said in a statement .

A rendering of a potential future SeaPod community. Ocean Builders is in co-operation with the government of Panama to create a community of "eco-restorative floating smart-homes." The company is located in the Linton Bay Marina at the northern most point of Panama, where homes will be located in the anchorage right next to the marina. Courtesy of Grant Romundt / Ocean Builders
A rendering of the GreenPod, one of three upcoming pod models from Panama-based company Ocean Builders. Courtesy of Ocean Builders

What do SeaPods look like?

The elevated structures will have three and a half levels, 833 square feet of living space, a master bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom and 1,250 square feet of storage space.

The kitchen and dining area can be turned into an open-air room by opening a large set of glass sliding doors.

Air-filled steel tubes beneath the SeaPod create buoyancy to stabilize the structure.

A rendering of a SeaPod kitchen and seating. A drone delivery system will be launched to provide people with high-speed pick-up and drop service for items like food, medicines and other supplies. Courtesy of Grant Romundt / Ocean Builders
A rendering of a SeaPod primary bedroom. Underneath the SeaPod are air-filled steel tubes which create buoyancy to push the entire SeaPod up above the water. Courtesy of Grant Romundt / Ocean Builders
A rendering of a SeaPod bathroom sink and shower. High efficiency LED Lightbulbs, light switches, and power outlets are built into the design of the house so that they are invisible. Courtesy of Grant Romundt / Ocean Builders

How much will a SeaPod cost?

The SeaPod – which ranges from around $295,000 to $1.5 million in price based on upgrades and customization – was made with smart technology for aquatic living.

"We are trying to keep the price as close as possible to an average U.S. family home for the minimal home with the option to add features such as Air Conditioning, more solar, upgraded kitchen, etc.," the company's website says .

A major cryptocurrency bill recently passed in Panama will open the door for  Ocean Builders' customers — the majority of which are "big crypto supporters" – to use crypto in more transactions.

When will they be available for occupancy?

The first rollout of custom pods will become available to order in September. The first 100 will either be in production or delivered by the end of 2023, Ocean Builders claims, and a second rollout of 1,000 pods will begin in 2024.

How will residents get supplies, urgent medical attention?

Dinghy boats, jet skis and local water taxis will be used to transport people to and from their SeaPods.

Drones will deliver items such as food and medicine. A separate autonomous vessel will transport larger deliveries, recycling, garbage and debris.

A " PodWatch Lifeguard Drone " will keep an eye on the water and send help if the need arises. This can be implemented either through a wristband with an SOS button that when pushed, a surface drone will appear and give you something to grab onto, or an AI camera watching the area.

What is an eco-restorative home?

These SeaPods aren't just for looks. They also have the potential to build new thriving underwater ecosystems .

SeaPods add shade, which would eventually attract sea life such as barnacles, coral, and eventually fish, Ocean Builders says.

A rendering of a Seapod. The Seapod as 3 half floors, 833 sq. feet of living space and sits 7.5 feet above the waves. The exterior will have a mirror-like finish and is made of fiberglass, gel coat and foam. All windows have a special UV tint on them for privacy and to help reduce interior heating. Courtesy of Grant Romundt / Ocean Builders

"Every SeaPod that goes in the water gets us one step closer to restoring a marine ecosystem," their website claims.

Other eco-friendly measures include a solid waste incinerator to turn waste into non-toxic ash and a waterless urinal to reduce unnecessary usage.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

IN THIS ARTICLE
