Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Ends Granolah Arc With Emotional Father-Son Scene
Bardock and his son, Goku, have never met throughout the history of Dragon Ball, but that hasn't stopped the Saiyan warrior from having a big impact on his offspring. In the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, the Granolah The Survivor Arc, Goku was able to learn more about his father, granting him a deeper understanding of Ultra Instinct in turn. Before the next arc begins, the manga gave us one final touching moment between the two unlikely family members.
‘Dragon Ball Super’ bests ‘Beast’ at box office with $20.1M
Idris Elba may go head-to-head with a lion in “Beast,” but the action flick was no match for the latest “Dragon Ball” movie at the North American box office this weekend. “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates on Sunday. “Beast,” meanwhile, settled for a second-place debut with $11.6 million. Crunchyroll released “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” on 3,900 screens in North America, marking the widest-ever opening for an anime. The Toei Animation production was directed by Tetsuro Kodama, who had the support...
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Art Gives Black Frieza an Anime Makeover
Dragon Ball Super has been busy this month between its movie and the manga if you haven't noticed. The anime's latest flick is topping the global box office right now, and creator Akira Toriyama is ready to tackle a new arc on paper. Of course, the manga made sure to set up Goku's next adventure with a shocking Frieza tease. And now, one artist is bringing Black Frieza to life anime-style for fans to assess.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Makima's Anime Debut
Makima might not have the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but despite this, she remains one of the most terrifying characters of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. With the arrival of the anime adaptation this October, expect a number of new fans recognize how ruthless Makima can be when it comes to devil hunting, even when it comes to her own "employees". Now, one cosplayer has captured the look and aesthetic of the woman that holds Denji's leash.
ComicBook
How Does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Box Office Compare to Other Anime Movie Openings?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has made its theatrical debut in the US, and it topped the box office with $21 million! That's a great win for the franchise – especially since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hasn't had the smoothest debut over in Japan. Super Hero opened lower than previous Dragon Ball films Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Resurrection F, and Battle of Gods, and had a 55% drop-off in week 2, losing the top spot at the box office to Top Gun: Maverick. Analysts have pointed to several reasons why Super Hero isn't doing so well in Japan, including the film being leaked online, delaying its theatrical release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
5 Minutes of Fortnite X Dragon Ball Super Gameplay
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Super have come together in an unlikely collab and you can find various power-ups located around the Fortnite Island, buy the Goku and Vegeta skins, and kamehameha some enemies in a battle royale! Check out five minutes of Goku gameplay here.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars Unpack the Film's Final Transformation (Exclusive)
The time is here at last! This weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way into theaters, and fans are geeking out over the big release. The movie's opening weekend scored it the top spot at the domestic box office, and netizens are still buzzing about the movie online. Of course, that means spoilers for the movie are running rampant across social media, and quite a few of them involve Gohan. So when ComicBook spoke to the stars of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently, you know we had to ask about the film's final surprise transformation...
epicstream.com
Dragon Ball Super Will Take A Break Before The New Arc Begins
Dragon Ball Super has been trending lately thanks to the North American theatrical release of the new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the latest Dragon Ball Super manga chapter by Toyotarou and Akira Toriyama, which featured the surprising return of Frieza and the debut of his powerful new form, Black Frieza. Now that the Granolah the Survivor Arc is over, a new arc is confirmed to be in the works for the popular shonen manga series.
Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Crushes Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ With $21 Million Debut
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales. The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is being distributed domestically by Crunchyroll, which specializes in anime film and television. “Super Hero” is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the box office. The newest “Dragon Ball Super” installment earned twice as much as the weekend’s other new nationwide release, Universal’s survival thriller “Beast,” starring Idris Elba. Dinged by mixed reviews, “Beast” opened to a modest $11.5 million from 3,743 North American cinemas. “We’re...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tanjiro's Wildest Look to Life
One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for Tanjiro Kamado's big return in the third season by sharing a whole new take on one of the young fighters' most brutal look in the series yet! The second season of the anime ended the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and with it saw Tanjiro taking on some of the toughest opponents in the series yet. With the demons ramping up their efforts to match the Demon Slayers' efforts, Tanjiro needed to grow quickly in order to have any chance of surviving his fights.
ComicBook
Transformers' Megatron Goes Viral as Huge Anime Fan
There are quite a few celebrities that have shared their love of all things anime, but one fictional character who you might not expect has done the same at Universal Studios Hollywood. The main villain of Transformers fame, Megatron, has taken the opportunity to not only throw zingers at the theme park visitors but has recently gone viral for sharing his love of a number of anime series, including the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super's Gohan Reacts to the Anime's New CG Design
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is trying something different with its animation, using a style that is unlike anything anime fans have seen before from the Shonen franchise. Using a combination of 2-d animation along with computer-generated graphics, the fight against the Red Ribbon Army has managed to be number one at the box office in North America. Now, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the English voice of Gohan to discuss his thoughts on the new animation style.
ComicBook
Why Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's New Piccolo Transformation is Perfect for Him
It's tough to be a Namekian in a world where Saiyans can go Super and the gods are regularly looking to test the mettle of men. In the latest anime movie of the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball, everyone's favorite green-skinned alien, Piccolo, has finally gained a transformation that evens the playing field and it's the best transformation that the Namekian could ask for. While fans caught a glimpse of "Smooth Piccolo" prior to the film's release, the former Demon King had another form up his sleeve.
ComicBook
HBO Max Needs to Learn From Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Success
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has hit the top of the charts for this past weekend's North American box office, proving that the decades old Shonen series still has quite the fanbase rallying behind it. The new movie features the return of the Red Ribbon Army, while also acting as a serious lesson for HBO Max, as the streaming service has been quite controversial when it comes to the medium of animation. There is a lot for the streaming service to learn when it comes to the theatrical release of Gohan and Piccolo's latest adventure.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Star Reacts to Gohan's Long Overdue Come-Up
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now out in theaters worldwide, and by now it's no secret that the film's primary goal (and success) is giving Gohan a much-needed update in both powers and purpose for the Dragon Ball Super era. Fans have overwhelmingly agreed that one of Dragon Ball Super's most obvious shortcomings has been the way the series sidelined Gohan (and to lesser extent Piccolo) when Goku's son's rise in power was very clearly a major focus of Dragon Ball Z.
ComicBook
One Piece Art Turns Yamato Into a Bleach Shinigami
One of the biggest characters introduced during One Piece's Wano Arc was the offspring of Kaido, Yamato. With many fans believing that the warrior running under the name of Kozuki Oden was the next to join the Straw Hat Pirates, the brawler of the isolated nation became wildly popular amongst Shonen fans. Now, new art has arrived that imagines Yamato with a very different look, being given a makeover that portrays him as a Shinigami from the popular Shonen series, Bleach.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Sets Up Frieza's Next Plot
Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter has finally brought Frieza back into the spotlight, and the cliffhanger from that chapter is setting the stage for whatever the villain is planning to do next! The Granolah the Survivor arc has plenty of elements that garnered divisive responses from fans over the duration of its run, but one of the more curious threads kept referring to Frieza. As the arc approached its end there was a real wonder as to whether or not the fan favorite villain would actually return to the series, but he's now back in action and much stronger than ever before.
Comments / 0