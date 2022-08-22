ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIVI-TV

Referee shortage could put an end to some states' Friday night lights

It's that time of year again: High school football is back in season. But the classic Friday night lights may have to be held on a different day. That’s because there’s a referee shortage. In Aurora, Colorado, the striped-shirt guys will have to be spread throughout the week.
AURORA, CO

