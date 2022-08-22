Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Referee shortage could put an end to some states' Friday night lights
It's that time of year again: High school football is back in season. But the classic Friday night lights may have to be held on a different day. That’s because there’s a referee shortage. In Aurora, Colorado, the striped-shirt guys will have to be spread throughout the week.
Sources: Cowboys High on Jaguars’ Walker Little in Search for Tyron Smith Replacement
Could the Cowboys look to the Jaguars to find their Tyron Smith replacement for the 2022 season?
Ronnie Stanley Passes Physical, Bowser to At Least Miss 4 Games
Ravens Ronnie Stanley has been removed from the PUP list, which means he could be ready for the Sept. 11 opener against the Jets. OLB Tyus Bowser has been placed on the reserve PUP list.
Chet Holmgren's Injury Proves Why NBA Players Shouldn't Play In Pro-Am Leagues
Chet Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot while playing in a Pro-Am game in Seattle this past week, further proving that it may not be the best idea for NBA players to participate in these types of events.
