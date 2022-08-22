22nd Annual Fellowship Open raises money for local youth organizations

Over 300 golfers came together to help raise money in support of educational advancement, personal development, and professional guidance at the 22nd Annual Fellowship Open.

John Daniels III is the director of the Fellowship Open.

"It's all about empowering our youth to see their potential and move forward to be great in our community," said Daniels.

Every year, several non-profit organizations are selected as beneficiaries of the Fellowship Open's fundraising efforts. Members of those organizations were in attendance today to hear keynote speakers, which included NFL Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler.

"How you use this platform is more important. I wanna use this platform to work with people like the Fellows, Butler-vs-Bullying, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shields of Milwaukee to continue my message that whatever you want to be in this community, you can do it," said Butler.

This year's honorees were retired People's Gas President and CEO Charles R. Matthews and Olympian Dr. John Carlos who is most known for this iconic moment at the 1968 Olympics. With his life experience, he shared advice for young athletes who want to use their voices for change.

"The main focus would be to encourage them to educate themselves, as to what blackness means, understand the history of blackness, understand the progression, understand the future, and then you figure out what role you play in bringing attention to those that are voiceless," said Dr. Carlos.

The Fellowship Open has contributed more than $4 million to youth initiatives and through mentorship, young men learn that like golf, life is special and unique and there is always something to learn.

