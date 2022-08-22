ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Repairs to I-25 bridge in Weld County expected to cause traffic delays

By Óscar Contreras
 3 days ago
WELD COUNTY, Colo. – Repairs to a bridge on Interstate 25 in Weld County are expected to cause traffic delays for travelers in the area through the end of August, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Monday.

The repair work is happening on the bridge over I-25 at Weld County Road 34 after it was badly damaged in a crash on Aug. 8.

The work to replace the top layer of asphalt on the damaged section of the bridge will begin this week and take place Monday and Tuesday nights, pending weather and material availability, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., CDOT officials said in a news release.

During both days, I-25 traffic will be detoured to the on- and off-ramps at WCR 34 to allow crews to install netting, barricades, and other work to prepare the bridge to handle one-way westbound traffic by the end of next week. Roadway work will also need to be performed to repair damage caused by the skidding backhoe and diesel fuel that was spilled as a result of the crash.

This work is expected to occur in late August and possibly into the beginning of September, officials said.

The next stage of the repairs will take place over the next four months to get the bridge repaired to accommodate two-way traffic as it did before the crash, they said.

That could mean intermittent one-lane night closures so that crews can perform bridge safety inspections.

Travelers in the area are encouraged to visit CoTrip.org to see when delays are scheduled.

