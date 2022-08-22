Australian musicians pay tribute to late record exec Michael Gudinski on what would've been his 70th birthday

Several notable Australian musicians are honouring the late Michael Gudinski on what would have been his 70th birthday.

The record executive and promoter died in March 2021 at the age of 68.

Mushroom Group, the record label and touring company Gudinski founded in 1972, led the tributes to the industry giant on Monday.

Several notable Australian musicians are honouring the late Michael Gudinski (pictured) on what would have been his 70th birthday

'Remembering Michael Gudinski on what would've been his 70th birthday today. Forever #1,' read a post on Mushroom Group's Instagram account.

Fans flocked to the comments section to pay their respects, and a number of Aussie and New Zealand music stars also paid tribute.

'Number 1 forever,' singer Dannii Minogue wrote.

'Happy Heavenly Birthday MG we all miss ya mate,' Noiseworks frontman Jon Stevens added.

Nat Dunn also commented three heart emojis, while the band DZ Deathrays added one as well.

Fans flocked to the comments section to pay their respects, and a number of Aussie and New Zealand music stars also paid tribute

Nat Dunn also commented three heart emojis, while the band DZ Deathrays added one as well

Gudinski, who formed the Australian record company Mushroom Records in 1972 and Frontier Touring in 1979, signed huge artists like Kylie Minogue, The Choirboys, Skyhooks, Split Enz, Eskimo Joe and Evermore.

He was also a leading figure in the Australian music industry.

A post-mortem revealed Gudinski died from a fatal rock-and-roll cocktail of drink and drugs, including cocaine, oxycodone, and morphine were in his system at the time of his death in March 2021.

His family issued a statement last year revealing he was receiving treatment and on medication for injuries to his back at the time of his death.

Michael Gudinsk' family issued a statement last year revealing he was receiving treatment and on medication for injuries to his back at the time of his death. Pictured here with Kylie Minogue

'Michael Gudinski's passing was devastating to his family, Mushroom Group and the entertainment industry,' they said.

'He will always be remembered for his incredible achievements and his passion for life.

'Shortly prior to Michael's passing he had a fall that resulted in serious vertebrae injuries for which he was prescribed various pain medications.

'The Gudinski family do not feel it's appropriate to make any further comment about what is a private personal matter.'

The much-loved Michael Gudinski, pictured here (at right) with Molly Meldrum (left) and Kylie Minogue, in 2017 passed away on Monday aged 68

A post-mortem revealed 12 drugs including cocaine, oxycodone and morphine were found in the blood of Michael Gudinski (pictured) at the time of his death last March at the age of 68

Initial reports at the time of his death on March 2 said the man had simply died of a heart attack in his sleep.

'It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Gudinski AM overnight. The much-loved Australian music legend died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Melbourne, Australia,' Mushroom Records confirmed in a statement at the time of his death.

'Michael was renowned for his loyalty and dedication. His ability to achieve the unachievable against unsurmountable odds was proven time and again and spoke to his absolute passion for his career and life.

'Michael's legacy will live on through his family and the enormously successful Mushroom Group — an enduring embodiment of decades of passion and determination from an incredible man.

'The family respectfully ask for privacy in this incredibly difficult time and thank everyone for their support.'