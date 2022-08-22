ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australian musicians pay tribute to late record exec Michael Gudinski on what would've been his 70th birthday

By Savanna Young
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Several notable Australian musicians are honouring the late Michael Gudinski on what would have been his 70th birthday.

The record executive and promoter died in March 2021 at the age of 68.

Mushroom Group, the record label and touring company Gudinski founded in 1972, led the tributes to the industry giant on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oADce_0hR6I0CX00
Several notable Australian musicians are honouring the late Michael Gudinski (pictured) on what would have been his 70th birthday

'Remembering Michael Gudinski on what would've been his 70th birthday today. Forever #1,' read a post on Mushroom Group's Instagram account.

Fans flocked to the comments section to pay their respects, and a number of Aussie and New Zealand music stars also paid tribute.

'Number 1 forever,' singer Dannii Minogue wrote.

'Happy Heavenly Birthday MG we all miss ya mate,' Noiseworks frontman Jon Stevens added.

Nat Dunn also commented three heart emojis, while the band DZ Deathrays added one as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzBoP_0hR6I0CX00
Fans flocked to the comments section to pay their respects, and a number of Aussie and New Zealand music stars also paid tribute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3crU_0hR6I0CX00
Nat Dunn also commented three heart emojis, while the band DZ Deathrays added one as well

Gudinski, who formed the Australian record company Mushroom Records in 1972 and Frontier Touring in 1979, signed huge artists like Kylie Minogue, The Choirboys, Skyhooks, Split Enz, Eskimo Joe and Evermore.

He was also a leading figure in the Australian music industry.

A post-mortem revealed Gudinski died from a fatal rock-and-roll cocktail of drink and drugs, including cocaine, oxycodone, and morphine were in his system at the time of his death in March 2021.

His family issued a statement last year revealing he was receiving treatment and on medication for injuries to his back at the time of his death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23khyh_0hR6I0CX00
Michael Gudinsk' family issued a statement last year revealing he was receiving treatment and on medication for injuries to his back at the time of his death. Pictured here with Kylie Minogue

'Michael Gudinski's passing was devastating to his family, Mushroom Group and the entertainment industry,' they said.

'He will always be remembered for his incredible achievements and his passion for life.

'Shortly prior to Michael's passing he had a fall that resulted in serious vertebrae injuries for which he was prescribed various pain medications.

'The Gudinski family do not feel it's appropriate to make any further comment about what is a private personal matter.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMDk8_0hR6I0CX00
The much-loved Michael Gudinski, pictured here (at right) with Molly Meldrum (left) and Kylie Minogue, in 2017 passed away on Monday aged 68
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q57VM_0hR6I0CX00
A post-mortem revealed 12 drugs including cocaine, oxycodone and morphine were found in the blood of Michael Gudinski (pictured) at the time of his death last March at the age of 68

Initial reports at the time of his death on March 2 said the man had simply died of a heart attack in his sleep.

'It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Gudinski AM overnight. The much-loved Australian music legend died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Melbourne, Australia,' Mushroom Records confirmed in a statement at the time of his death.

'Michael was renowned for his loyalty and dedication. His ability to achieve the unachievable against unsurmountable odds was proven time and again and spoke to his absolute passion for his career and life.

'Michael's legacy will live on through his family and the enormously successful Mushroom Group — an enduring embodiment of decades of passion and determination from an incredible man.

'The family respectfully ask for privacy in this incredibly difficult time and thank everyone for their support.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCfex_0hR6I0CX00
Jimmy Barnes (left), Molly Meldrum (middle) and Michael Gudinski (right) are seen having fun at the ARIAs in 2005

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Beverly Hills 90210 actor Joe E. Tata dies at 85 after battle with Alzheimer's disease: Co-star Ian Ziering leads tributes to the star who played owner of the Peach Pit in iconic show

Joe E. Tata, best known for portraying Nat Bussichio on Beverly Hills, 90210, has died at the age 85 after a four-year battle with Alzheimer's disease, on Thursday. His death was announced by his former costar, Ian Ziering, who also appeared on Fox's hit teen drama, following the recent deaths of two other members of the 90210 family.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Serena Williams puts on stylish display as she joins sister Venus Williams at the 'A Conversation with Champions' event in NYC... after tennis pro announced her retirement

Serena Williams and her sister Venus attended the A Conversation with Champions event, which took place at Lotte New York Palace on Thursday. The tennis stars, aged 40 and 42, respectively, were joined by fellow pro athletes like Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios. The sisters' appearance at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Stevens
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Michael Gudinski
Person
Dannii Minogue
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt

Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve

Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Musicians#Australian#Mushroom Group#Aussie#Dz Deathrays#Mushroom Records#Frontier Touring#Choirboys#Skyhooks
Daily Mail

Royal sources do not recall a 'fire' in baby Archie's hotel room during Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour but say staff unplugged a smoking heater - and royals would have let down people displaced by Apartheid had they cancelled next visit

The 'fire' that broke out in the room where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie was meant to be sleeping in South Africa involved an incident with a heater that started smoking, sources have confirmed. Archie, then four months old, was not in the room in Cape Town when...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Nasty to hear, but as an actress doesn't she know the show must go on?': Royal expert says Meghan should have expected to still do official visit on South Africa tour later that day after 'fire' in baby Archie's room

Meghan Markle would have known that the 'show must go on' and her engagements had to continue after a 'fire' broke out in her son Archie's room in South Africa where he was meant to be sleeping, a royal expert said today. Archie, then four months old, was not in...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tragedy as the Duchess of Cornwall's cousin - who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest divorce battles - 'is found dead after taking his own life in a London hotel room'

A distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest-running divorce battles is thought to have taken his own life in a London hotel room. Charles Villiers and estranged wife Emma Villiers hit headlines after becoming involved in a dispute over whether their divorce should be settled in Scottish or English courts.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Joining Season 31

Might we see Arnold Schwarzenegger in the ballroom this year? Maybe so: Deadline has learned that Joseph Baena, Schwarzenegger’s 24-year-old son, is expected to kick up his heels in the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+. TMZ posted pictures of Baena attending rehearsal, wearing the same outfit he posed in for his Instagram account. Like his pop, Baena is an Olympic lifter. He also works as a real estate agent and would like to act, apparently. Earlier this year, he told Men’s Health that he and his famous dad found common ground over fitness, and that Schwarzenegger gave him The Encyclopedia...
THEATER & DANCE
shefinds

We Can’t ‘Calm Down’ After Seeing The Denim Bustier Top Selena Gomez Wore In Her Music Video Teaser— Hello, Curves

Selenators assemble! Selena Gomez, 30, not only just dropped a new jam, but also showed off her incredible figure in a sultry bustier top in the music video teaser. This week, Gomez shared a clip from the video for “Calm Down,” her collaborative reggae pop-infused track with Nigerian rapper Rema, in a post for her 43 million TikTok followers.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Barking mad! To celebrate International Dog Day, FEMAIL shares a selection of hilarious snaps capturing their bizarre - and adorable - antics

Our dogs are like members of our family, always there for us, without judgement and full of unconditional love. But they're also quite hilarious. And social media users from around the world have shared their best photos of their dogs doing the silliest of things, with Bored Panda collating the best posts into a gallery.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Bare-faced beauty queen! Miss England finalist becomes first in the pageant's history to compete without makeup - as she slams 'toxic' social media for 'pressurising girls'

A politics student has reached the Miss England final after becoming the first ever beauty queen to appear make-up free at the pageant in its 94 year history. Melisa Raouf, 20, from London, wowed the judges with her natural beauty when she appeared at the semi-finals of the competition in London earlier this month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

559K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy