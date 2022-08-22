ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett Soldano chooses not to run for Michigan lieutenant governor

By Hannah Riffell
 4 days ago
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the position of lieutenant governor.

Soldano made the announcement on Monday on a social media post , saying that he hopes to put more energy into his family.

"I appreciate the encouragement and support over the past 72 hours," Soldano wrote. "I have decided not to run for LT. Governor."

Tudor Dixon, the GOP gubernatorial candidate who defeated Soldano in the Aug. 2 primaries, recently named Shane Hernandez as her running mate.

She will be facing incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the general election on Nov. 8.

John Smith
3d ago

he got robbed on his running for governor he should run for lieutenant governor he would make a good one he is honest

Karen Lomas
3d ago

Funny he didn't make ANY headlines or articles when he was running for Governor candidate.

deadlinedetroit.com

Why isn't the Michigan GOP listening to Nolan Finley?

Those who read Edith Hamilton's "Mythology" in eighth grade English may remember Cassandra, the Trojan priestess whose fate was to speak prophecies that were always true, but never believed. Today Nolan Finley, the Detroit News' editorial-page editor and one of the highest-profile conservatives in the state, published his umpteenth column...
The Associated Press

Long-term victims of car crashes win key Michigan decision

DETROIT (AP) — Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were catastrophically injured before the summer of 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. In a 2-1 opinion, the court said lawmakers “did not clearly demonstrate” that insurance payment cuts would be applied retroactively. And even if those changes were intended to be retroactive, that step violates contract protections in the Michigan Constitution, Judge Douglas Shapiro wrote. “Giving a windfall to insurance companies who received premiums for unlimited benefits is not a legitimate public purpose, nor a reasonable means to reform the system,” Shapiro said in a decision joined by Judge Sima Patel.
