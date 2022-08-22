Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Drew Petersen conquers goal of completing Leadville 100 amid mental health journey
It is no secret that Summit County — and many other mountain town communities — are suffering from an epidemic of mental health struggles. For the Summit County community, which experiences a suicide rate higher than the national average, it is easy to feel isolated, lost and perplexed when the gloomy winters roll into the area.
Summit Daily News
Photos: My Morning Jacket plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 24
My Morning Jacket plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Summit Daily News
High Country Veterans Adventures, Podium Sports to host 9/11 memorial ride, fundraiser
Following the first mountain bike group ride High Country Veterans Adventures and Podium Sports hosted back at the beginning of August, the two organizations have been planning a second group ride and fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Frisco Adventure Park. The memorial mountain bike ride and fundraiser will...
Summit Daily News
Local artists Satellite13 and Kevin Danzig release new albums
Kevin Danzig loves a good story. The former Summit County resident who now lives in Avon has been a troubadour for decades, crafting lyrical works that touch on all sorts of topics. For example, his 10th album released in 2020 had songs about the Rocky Mountains and Albert Einstein. For...
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Surviving lightning in the backcountry
One thing that is predictable in Colorado’s mountains is the unpredictability of the weather, and at no time is that more likely to occur than in the summer, often during the season of monsoon moisture. Rain and temperature drops can happen rapidly, leaving an unprepared hiker in a very precarious situation. Without the proper gear, rain can simply leave you wet and cold.
Summit Daily News
Sol Center hopes to break ground in Breckenridge in one month
Building Hope and the Family and Intercultural Center are nearing construction of their community-oriented Sol Center in Breckenridge. The planned food market, thrift store and office space aims to bring together both nonprofits in one location. The two organizations were once closely knit: from 2017 to 2019 Building Hope was...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts plans to limit day passes to curb crowding, but some patrons suggest the company needs to go further
Along with Monday’s announcement of opening dates for its Breckenridge and Keystone properties, Vail Resorts said it will limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Keystone Resort announced a “mid-October” opening day, meaning the ski season could be less than 60 days away, and Breckenridge and Vail ski resorts both are set to open Nov. 11.
Summit Daily News
Aspen High community heartbroken by student’s accidental death
ASPEN — The Aspen School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died accidentally on Thursday, Aug. 18. Carson Clettenberg, 17, was about to enter his senior year at Aspen High School. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said the cause of death was...
Summit Daily News
Savor summer by sampling new beer, wine or whiskey throughout Summit County this weekend
Oktoberfest is right around the corner, but don’t go busting out the lederhosen just yet. Savor the tail end of summer with three different events slated to happen across Summit County this weekend. Beer is naturally involved, but there is other liquor to be enjoyed as well. Starting first...
Summit Daily News
Heavy rain leads to fish kill in the Eagle River
A fish kill event took place in the Eagle River last week, just downstream from Wolcott. The size and scope of the kill is still being determined, but it was believed to be caused by an increase of sediment loads due to intense rain on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Residents along...
Summit Daily News
Vail Town Council eyes ways to fund purchase of Vail Resorts’ workforce housing property if bid for condemnation succeeds
If Vail acquires Vail Resorts’ East Vail workforce housing parcel, formerly known as Booth Heights, where will the money come from?. The Vail Town Council held an Aug. 16 work session to talk about the 2023 budget. There was talk about forecasts — including slight declines this year in the lift and lodging taxes as well as the town’s real estate transfer tax.
Summit Daily News
Three Summit County officials leave positions; new faces take a seat at the table
In the next two weeks, three Summit County officials will have left their positions. Aug. 25 is Nicole Valentine’s last day as Summit County’s director of communications, and Sept. 1 is the last day for Summit County Manager Scott Vargo and Sarah Vaine, the county’s assistant manager.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Oktoberfest seeks festival volunteers
The annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Main Street this September. Organizers are looking for volunteers, and registration is now open. Volunteers will assist in pouring beer and selling steins and tokens for the Sept. 23-25 event. Volunteers receive an official Breckenridge Oktoberfest stein and two drink tokens in exchange for a four-hour shift.
Summit Daily News
Hundreds of public comments were submitted in the week before Breckenridge passed its short-term rental regulations
As the town of Breckenridge attempts to tackle the growing number of short-term and vacation rentals in town, some are still skeptical about its efficacy and worry it could cause negative effects in the process. Abbey Browne, association operations manager of Wood Woods Property Management and a member of the...
Summit Daily News
Ballot measure for 2% short-term lodging excise tax in unincorporated Summit County to be included in Nov. 8 election
The Summit Board of County Commissioners approved a ballot measure that would seek to bring a 2% short-term lodging excise tax to unincorporated Summit County. Unincorporated Summit County includes areas within the county that are not within official town limits. The tax would put 2% on the rental fee, price,...
Summit Daily News
Vail Pass rest area project more than just restrooms
The Vail Pass rest area project will improve the restroom facilities, but there’s a lot more involved. The $22.2 million project started work in May of this year, and won’t be finished until October 2023. A lot has to get done in that time. Four facts. The Vail...
Summit Daily News
CDOT asks drivers for patience, caution around East Troublesome burn scar flooding
The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking those traveling on Colorado Highway 125 to practice both patience and caution as the department and other agencies work to keep the road safe during repeat flooding events in the East Troublesome Fire burn scar between miles 7 and 17.3. According to Jason...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The realtor is right, short-term rentals are businesses and should be taxed as such
In an interview that was included in Saturday’s Summit Daily News, realtor Sara Gambino stated, “An investment property is essentially a business, because you’re generating income off of using your investment.” “They’ve been looking at the angles of short-term rentals for years,” Gambino said, “and it is essentially a business, but then it’s not treated like a business.”
Summit Daily News
Summit County Sheriff’s Office supports Lift the Label campaign to end opioid treatment stigmas
Colorado’s Lift The Label campaign to remove stigmas preventing people with opioid addiction from seeking treatment recently launched. The Colorado Department of Human Services and Office of Behavioral Health created the campaign, which is funded through a grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Opioid...
Summit Daily News
Summit boys soccer falls to Battle Mountain in overtime
Summit High School boys soccer team head coach Jotwan Daniels often likens every 4A Western Slope league matchup to a playoff game atmosphere. Nothing could be more true for the Tigers first league game of the season against the Battle Mountain Huskies on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Much like a playoff...
