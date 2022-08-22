ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Daily News

Photos: My Morning Jacket plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 24

My Morning Jacket plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Local artists Satellite13 and Kevin Danzig release new albums

Kevin Danzig loves a good story. The former Summit County resident who now lives in Avon has been a troubadour for decades, crafting lyrical works that touch on all sorts of topics. For example, his 10th album released in 2020 had songs about the Rocky Mountains and Albert Einstein. For...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: Surviving lightning in the backcountry

One thing that is predictable in Colorado’s mountains is the unpredictability of the weather, and at no time is that more likely to occur than in the summer, often during the season of monsoon moisture. Rain and temperature drops can happen rapidly, leaving an unprepared hiker in a very precarious situation. Without the proper gear, rain can simply leave you wet and cold.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Sol Center hopes to break ground in Breckenridge in one month

Building Hope and the Family and Intercultural Center are nearing construction of their community-oriented Sol Center in Breckenridge. The planned food market, thrift store and office space aims to bring together both nonprofits in one location. The two organizations were once closely knit: from 2017 to 2019 Building Hope was...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Resorts plans to limit day passes to curb crowding, but some patrons suggest the company needs to go further

Along with Monday’s announcement of opening dates for its Breckenridge and Keystone properties, Vail Resorts said it will limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Keystone Resort announced a “mid-October” opening day, meaning the ski season could be less than 60 days away, and Breckenridge and Vail ski resorts both are set to open Nov. 11.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Aspen High community heartbroken by student’s accidental death

ASPEN — The Aspen School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died accidentally on Thursday, Aug. 18. Carson Clettenberg, 17, was about to enter his senior year at Aspen High School. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said the cause of death was...
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Heavy rain leads to fish kill in the Eagle River

A fish kill event took place in the Eagle River last week, just downstream from Wolcott. The size and scope of the kill is still being determined, but it was believed to be caused by an increase of sediment loads due to intense rain on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Residents along...
WOLCOTT, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Town Council eyes ways to fund purchase of Vail Resorts’ workforce housing property if bid for condemnation succeeds

If Vail acquires Vail Resorts’ East Vail workforce housing parcel, formerly known as Booth Heights, where will the money come from?. The Vail Town Council held an Aug. 16 work session to talk about the 2023 budget. There was talk about forecasts — including slight declines this year in the lift and lodging taxes as well as the town’s real estate transfer tax.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Oktoberfest seeks festival volunteers

The annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Main Street this September. Organizers are looking for volunteers, and registration is now open. Volunteers will assist in pouring beer and selling steins and tokens for the Sept. 23-25 event. Volunteers receive an official Breckenridge Oktoberfest stein and two drink tokens in exchange for a four-hour shift.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Pass rest area project more than just restrooms

The Vail Pass rest area project will improve the restroom facilities, but there’s a lot more involved. The $22.2 million project started work in May of this year, and won’t be finished until October 2023. A lot has to get done in that time. Four facts. The Vail...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: The realtor is right, short-term rentals are businesses and should be taxed as such

In an interview that was included in Saturday’s Summit Daily News, realtor Sara Gambino stated, “An investment property is essentially a business, because you’re generating income off of using your investment.” “They’ve been looking at the angles of short-term rentals for years,” Gambino said, “and it is essentially a business, but then it’s not treated like a business.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County Sheriff’s Office supports Lift the Label campaign to end opioid treatment stigmas

Colorado’s Lift The Label campaign to remove stigmas preventing people with opioid addiction from seeking treatment recently launched. The Colorado Department of Human Services and Office of Behavioral Health created the campaign, which is funded through a grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Opioid...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit boys soccer falls to Battle Mountain in overtime

Summit High School boys soccer team head coach Jotwan Daniels often likens every 4A Western Slope league matchup to a playoff game atmosphere. Nothing could be more true for the Tigers first league game of the season against the Battle Mountain Huskies on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Much like a playoff...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

