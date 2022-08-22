Read full article on original website
James Madison adds personnel to key football recruiting roles
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Head Coach Curt Cignetti has made two key off-field hires ahead of the 2022 season, appointing Andrew Burkett as the football program’s first Director of Player Personnel and Ryland Powell as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting. “Andrew has been trained by the best...
Dukes announce non-conference women’s basketball schedule
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After announcing the team’s Sun Belt Conference schedule earlier in July, the James Madison women’s basketball program has unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, as announced by Head Coach Sean O’Regan today, Aug. 25. The non-conference slate will see the Dukes...
JMU’s Anshelm named to TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI Team
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison men’s soccer defender Melker Anshelm was selected to the Preseason Best XI Third Team, TopDrawerSoccer announced on Tuesday. Anshelm played in and started 12 matches for JMU a season ago, as he scored two goals and added an assist while helping anchor a backline that notched seven shutouts in matches he played in. The redshirt senior earned First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association and VaSID All-State honors in addition to being named Second Team All-Atlantic Region.
Bridgewater picked 6th in preseason ODAC Football Coaches Poll
The Bridgewater football team is picked to finish sixth in the 2022 ODAC Football Preseason Poll, which was released by the league office on Wednesday. Randolph-Macon is the preseason favorite to win the league as they collected six first-place votes and 48 total points. Washington and Lee is picked second as they received the other two first-place votes and had 43 total points.
James Madison Women’s Soccer shuts out Charlotte, 1-0
The James Madison women’s soccer team earned a shutout at Charlotte on Thursday as they beat the 49ers, 1-0. It’s the first time in program history the Dukes have started the season with three consecutive shutouts as they’re now 2-0-1 this season. Sophomore Amanda Attanasi’s goal in...
County denies plans for truck stop
Landowners in and around the Broadway/Mauzy Exit number 257 are still rejoicing after the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously rejected a proposed mega truck stop at that interchange. Nearly three dozen residents signed up to speak in opposition of the project during last night’s public hearing. After hearing...
Crash blamed on speed and alcohol
Virginia State Police say speed and alcohol were factors in a single-vehicle crash that happened earlier this week in Rockingham County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around seven o’clock Tuesday evening on North Mountain Road not far from the Shenandoah County line. The driver of the...
JMU Men’s Soccer opens season with 3-1 win over Binghamton
The James Madison men’s soccer team opened its season on Thursday with a 3-1 win over Binghamton at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg. Binghamton scored the first goal as they went ahead in the 34th minutes, before the Dukes tied the game right before the half with a Josiah Blanton goal in the 45th minute.
HPD Promotes Traffic Safety Blitz
Harrisonburg, VA – Harrisonburg City Public Schools began welcoming their students back to school this week and the community is also welcoming back students to James Madison University as well as Eastern Mennonite University. This also brings additional vehicle traffic, pedestrians, and cyclists to our roadways during this time of year.
Scammers posing as Sheriff’s employees
Another week, another scam alert. This one from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Tim Carter reports that residents are receiving calls from someone posing as employees of the department and asking for money. Carter said these calls are part of a phishing scam and he urges residents to...
Dukes’ Munson named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison defender Brittany Munson earned the first league Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes earned a shutout draw to open up the season against VCU and followed up by taking down Morehead State...
Smoke alarms credited for saving Harrisonburg family
Harrisonburg fire officials are crediting a working smoke alarm for saving a family of four after a weekend fire damaged their home. Chief Matt Tobia reported the fire started shortly after nine o’clock Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Country Club Road. When crews arrived, they found smoke...
