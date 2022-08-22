Hillsborough County Public Schools leaders ask voters to support millage increase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County residents will vote on a property tax increase set to fund schools during the 2022 primary election on Tuesday.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis wants residents to support raising property taxes by an additional $1 for every $1,000 in assessed property value.

If approved, the increased millage would provide HCPS an estimated $146 million annually for four years. Superintendent Davis said 75 percent of those funds will go directly towards employee compensation.

“We do believe that compensation will allow us… the biggest thing is to retain those that have been in education for a while because they are leaving to go take on other attractive jobs that pay in a more attractive mindset,” Davis said.

According to Davis, the funds would also expand access to arts, music, physical education and help strengthen workforce development.

The proposed millage increase would start in July 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.