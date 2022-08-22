BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, presented by CapEd Credit Union, is just about a week away!. It's scheduled for Aug. 31. "It starts on Wednesday which is CapEd Kids Day and what they do that morning is the balloons don't actually leave Ann Morrison Park, instead the kids get to jump in the basket and go on a tethered balloon ride," said Michelle Heart, radio host for Lite 107.9. "It's something that just brings joy to the entire community like how could you be sad or unhappy when you're looking at these huge colorful hot air balloons."

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO