Idaho Gov. Little to call special session of Legislature to sign tax cut bill, boost school funding
BOISE — Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to permanently cut income taxes for both individual and corporate filers, send every Idahoan who’s filed a state return a check for at least $300 in September to cope with inflation, and increase school funding permanently by $330 million a year plus $80 million for higher ed.
No new trial for former Idaho legislator convicted of rape, judge rules
BOISE — Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will not be acquitted or granted a new trial, Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon ruled Thursday, and he will be sentenced for his rape conviction next week. Von Ehlinger’s attorney, Jon Cox, submitted a motion in Ada County Court in early...
Over 110,000 acres have been burned in Idaho fires this year
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are currently 11 large active fires across Idaho that have burned a total of 118,041 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Idaho is currently reporting more large active fires than any other state in the country. None of Idaho's large fires are fully contained.
Middleton School District: No, plane didn't crash at elementary school
MIDDLETON, Idaho (CBS2) — File this under you don't see this every day. The Middleton School District says a plane was seen at Middleton Heights Elementary in the parking lot. "The plane did not crash in the parking lot. We were informed that it was being transported on a...
US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The Idaho Legislature...
Idaho leads U.S. in highest number of current wildfires
Idaho leads all U.S. states with the number of current active wildfires in the National Interagency Fire Center’s database, which has recorded more than 118,000 acres that have been burned from fires across the state. The largest wildfire in Idaho is the human-caused Moose fire, which has burned over...
Opinion: Clear message on Idaho political aristocracy
I had the opportunity to attend the state Republican Party’s convention in Twin Falls last month. It was quite the learning experience for someone who has had no prior political involvement. Up until the recent turn of events, I had no desire to see behind the curtain of the political stage.
Boise mayor says Bundy 'intentionally misrepresented' park reservation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise mayor Lauren McLean says her office has canceled a park reservation for Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy. Bundy has been promoting a campaign rally for Sept. 10 at Cassia Park on social media, but the city says the reservation was made under a different name and for a different purpose.
Boise State releases updated numbers for COVID cases on campus
Boise State released their updated numbers for COVID-19 cases and tests today, reflecting the start of a new semester. Since Aug. 5, there have been 98 cases. Faculty and staff make up 46 of the cases, residential students make up 7 and off-campus students make up 45. Since Aug. 20,...
Spirit of Boise Classic is now less than a week away
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mark your calendars the Spirit of Boise Classic is now less than a week away, taking place on Labor Day weekend at Ann Morrison Park. "Spirit of Boise is super special because I think it channels what makes Boise special and that's community," says Mateo from 103-5 kiss-FM.
CONNELLY: Eastern Idaho's Lost Rivers worth a visit
Several isolated rivers in eastern Idaho have the peculiar trait of sinking into the sagebrush-dominated soils of the Snake River Basin. These waters include the Big and Little Lost Rivers, Birch Creek, Medicine Lodge Creek, Beaver Creek, and Camas Creek. Their water eventually becomes part of the Snake River Aquifer,...
The Countdown is on for the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is now just only a week away! It kicks-off with tethered rides at Ann Morrison Park a week from today on Aug. 31. While many people enjoy the experiencing of going up in a balloon, some prefer to watch them from the ground.
Spirit of Boise to kick things off with CapEd Kids Day
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, presented by CapEd Credit Union, is just about a week away!. It's scheduled for Aug. 31. "It starts on Wednesday which is CapEd Kids Day and what they do that morning is the balloons don't actually leave Ann Morrison Park, instead the kids get to jump in the basket and go on a tethered balloon ride," said Michelle Heart, radio host for Lite 107.9. "It's something that just brings joy to the entire community like how could you be sad or unhappy when you're looking at these huge colorful hot air balloons."
City of Fruitland unveils trucks to raise awareness of Michael Vaughan's disappearance
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Fruitland unveiled Homeward Bound Trucks featuring photos of Michael Vaughan, a boy who disappeared one year ago when he was 5-years-old. The Homeward Bound Project uses semi-trailers that travel across North America in hopes of generating leads to help find missing children....
Missing Fruitland boy will have photos featured on semi-trailers in United States, Canada
FRUITLAND — The search for Michael Vaughan is hitting the road. On Wednesday, the Fruitland Police Department, in partnership with Kam-Way Transportation and the Washington State Patrol, announced an initiative to place photos of Vaughan on the side of semi-trailers traveling the western United States and beyond.
Pet of the Week: Tattletale May, a gorgeous German Shepard
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our pet of the week this week is Tattletale May!. Meet Tattletale May! Tattletale May is a female, 3-year-old, German Shepherd. She is 76 pounds. Tattletale May arrived at the shelter as a stray. This girl is named after a character in Junie B. Jones series. Like the book character, she can be a pest when she wants attention and is nosy to make sure she is included in all the fun! She is a smart girl, eager to please, and is super excited to meet her new family! This loving girl is ready for lots of adventures!
How local farmers are dealing with skyrocketing production costs
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (CBS2) — We're paying more for food at the grocery store, but don't blame the farmers. "There's a lot of increases this year and it makes it kind of difficult to pencil it out," said Galen Lee, a New Plymouth farmer. For Lee, the farming itself...
Cooler weather will move in...temporarily
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, the temperatures are going to remain above average for the next two weeks! After the hottest summer on record, it would be nice to at least see temperatures near the average for this time of the year. While that may happen this weekend, the overall trend is for the highs to warm back up by the first of next week. Hang in there. Here’s how things are shaping up for now.
