ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Input sought on Johnson City PD’s handling of sexual assault cases

By Slater Teague, Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lsJW1_0hR6GhNL00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The law firm hired to conduct an independent review of how Johnson City police handle sexual assault cases has established an online portal where citizens can submit their concerns.

According to a release from the city, information can be shared anonymously through the portal and submissions will go directly to the Daigle Law Group. While input may be submitted anonymously, citizens are encouraged to submit their contact information for follow-up purposes.

JC hires 3rd-party group to investigate JCPD’s handling of sexual assault cases

“Victims and/or anyone with concerns can get in touch with them and I think that … they would love to get names so that they can follow up, but the city in no part will be a part of that,” City Manager Cathy Ball told News Channel 11 Monday afternoon. “This will just be the investigation.”

The portal can be found at https://jcpd.mystagingwebsite.com/ .

The city hired the Daigle L aw Group to conduct a third-party investigation after a lawsuit was filed by a former special assistant U.S. attorney who said she was fired for pushing the department to further investigate a series of rape allegations made against a Johnson City business owner referred to only as “Robert Voe.”

Five-story fall victim ‘Jane Doe 1’ discusses alleged serial rapist ‘Voe,’ new lawsuit against police

“They have said that it would take five to six months from the beginning and we’re about three to four weeks into it,” Ball said. “They’re reviewing all the records now and they’re also looking … our protocol, our policies as well as state policies.”

Ball said the law group’s portal fits with her hopes for what can emerge from the filing of the lawsuit, the allegations of which have led to a small but vocal group of concerned citizens calling for Police Chief Karl Turner’s suspension or ouster.

“From the very beginning, it’s been our desire to figure out a way that we could hear the concerns from folks,” Ball said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

City files ‘Voe’ lawsuit response

Issues strong denial of any wrongdoing, claims plaintiff’s firing was performance-based JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City has formally responded to a former contracted special prosecutor’s lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully fired and claiming that the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) mismanaged or corruptly handled sexual assault cases. The response claims the city was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Boone police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Boone police are looking for a shooting suspect who they consider to be “armed and dangerous.” Investigators are trying to find Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, 26 of Wilkesboro. Gibbs is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in downtown Boone early Sunday morning. According to police, Gibbs fired a handgun […]
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Police identify person of interest in Carter Co. death investigation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected to a death investigation on Dry Branch Road. According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Church Hill man facing aggravated assault charge

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges. Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#City Police#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#The Daigle Law Group#The Daigle L Aw Group
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash

EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Warrant issued for suspect in Morristown hit-and-run that killed toddler

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A warrant has been issued for a man who police believe was behind the wheel during a hit-and-run that killed a Morristown toddler over the weekend. The Morristown Police Department has charged Walter Noe Mendez with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality. Police believe Mendez was driving a […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Local lawmakers say abortion ban may be subject to changes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On day one of Tennessee’s abortion ban coming into effect, some local Republican state lawmakers are already considering some changes to the law. News Channel 11 spoke to lawmakers at a legislative barbecue event in Kingsport hosted by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Some had concerns the law was not specific […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Gov. Lee to attend TN Hills Bristol groundbreaking Aug. 30

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills’ $21.3-million expansion in Bristol is slated to launch with a groundbreaking on Aug. 30, and Gov. Bill Lee will make an appearance at the event. A news release from Tennessee Hills on Friday states the groundbreaking, which will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on “The Hill” at 1328 US […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

KCS Data: Bullying cases up compared to pre-pandemic years

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a bullying report provided to Kingsport City Schools (KCS) board members on Tuesday, system data showed a significant increase in bullying incidents compared to school years before COVID-19 lockdowns. The data provided by Jim Nash, chief student services officer for the system, shows a roughly 50% rise in confirmed bullying […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy