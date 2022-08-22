ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Payment remains an issue for Jackson garbage pickup

By Marie Mennefield
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SZZw_0hR6GUqm00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Richard’s Disposal is continuing to pick up trash for the City of Jackson, but they’re not getting paid for the work that they’ve done.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said entering into a new trash RFP would cause sanitation fees to skyrocket in order to account for higher gas prices and products, which would put a burden on citizens.

The mayor said his administration’s plan is already in effect, which is awarding the garbage contract to the ‘clear winner’ of the initial RFP process. He said Richard’s told him that the business is suffering extreme financial challenges.

Jackson enters 4th week of boil water notice

Lumumba said if trash is not picked up, it’s the fault of the members of the Jackson City Council.

“Because they refuse to pay the person or the company that is doing it. The company that has rightfully won. The company that is doing it at the same rate under the emergency contract that Waste Management was doing it, and so the real question that they are not asking, or the real question that they are not posing is, ‘Am I willing to illegally, illegally and unfairly run this company out of business when they were a bona fide good faith vendor and bring in Waste Management?” the mayor stated.

Lumumba also said if certain councilmembers have their way, it would destroy the current RFP.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 5

Jenice Crawford Luck
3d ago

Please pay Richard's Disposal. Please give them the contract. Are they doing the job? Is there a contract for anyone? Why? Do we have the city and citizens in our BEST interest all the time? 🙏 🙏 🙏 Prayers for our city leaders.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Possible resolution in sight in garbage pickup dispute

JACKSON, Miss. — A settlement is in the works between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba over the garbage pickup contract with Richard's Disposal. There is a settlement conference scheduled for Friday to find a resolution to a dispute that has been ongoing for months. Richard's...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: Sandbag locations in Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Flooding has affected many in the Jackson-metro area. With the Pearl River expected to crest at 36 feet early next week, flooding is expected in areas of Northeast Jackson and Byram. The following locations will provide sandbags for neighbors in need. Neighbors should bring their own shovel to fill up the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares local emergency due to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson.  The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage, and obstruction to roadways and bridges. There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall.  Local assistance might be […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Jackson homeowners blame city for flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A neighborhood in North Jackson was hit hard by the flash flooding on Wednesday. Just a few hours ago, water from White Oak Creek overflowed its banks and flooded the street. The severe flooding also left some motorists stranded while others battled the high waters. Just a few blocks away, homeowners […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Safe Water Rally to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Association of Educators (JAE) and the Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) will host a Safe Water Rally in Jackson on Saturday, August 27. The event will be held at the MAE’s office in the back parking lot at 775 North State Street. The event will be held from 10:00 […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Rfp#The Jackson City Council#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

More water discharged from Barnett Reservoir on Friday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they increased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir on Friday to 55,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). According to officials, the lake currently stands at 298.13 feet above mean sea level. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the 55,000 CFS discharge […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Holly Bush Road to close for emergency repairs

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announced an emergency road closure for Holly Bush Road. Leaders said Holly Bush Road between Magers Lane and Huckleberry Farms will be closed starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25. According to supervisors, crews will repair damage to the road and rights-of-way in the […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WJTV 12

Ridgeland Library to return to normal operating hours in September

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Library will return to normal operating hours on September 7, 2022. The Madison County Journal reported a contract resolution happened between the city and the Madison County Library Board. Last week, the library announced they were cutting back on operation hours due to a lack of funds. City Clerk […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Jackson mayor pushes back at city council over trash collection concerns

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba pushed back at concerns from city council members about whether Richard's Disposal will stop collecting garbage in the city. Lumumba said his administration wanted to hire the New Orleans-based company, while the city council wanted to keep Waste Management, whose contract...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Police chase from Ridgeland to Jackson ends in crash

JACKSON, Miss. — A police chase from Ridgeland into Jackson ended in a crash. Police were chasing a black vehicle that ran off the road Wednesday afternoon at State Street and Northside Drive. Law enforcement officers were at the scene searching the woods. A witness said they saw officers...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Parents describe Jim Hill’s early dismissal as ‘chaos’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced Jim Hill High School would close early on Wednesday due to flash flooding. Staring at 12:15 p.m., students who are car riders were dismissed. Bus riders were dismissed at 12:45 p.m. However, water stopped bus drivers from being able to get access […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Reservoir to release more water; flooding expected in Jackson

BRANDON, Miss. — Reservoir operators are releasing more water in response tothis week's record rainfall. Some homes in northeast Jackson will likely see flooding as a result. "Hopefully there's enough time and people will believe that there's enough water coming that they need to evacuate," said John Sigman, general...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy