“It’s an outstanding appointment for the bureau,” GBI to welcome new director

GEORGIA (WRBL)— The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said goodbye to one director and is looking to welcome another soon.

Aug. 15. marked the end of four years for former director Vic Reynolds who served as the director over the statewide agency that aids in investigations, forensic laboratory services, and other areas of the criminal justice system for the 159 counties across the state of Georgia.

The future leadership of the GBI was unknown for nearly two months this summer after Gov. Kemp tapped Reynolds to the Cobb Judicial Circuit as a superior court judge on June 24 of this summer.

In a previous interview with WRBL , Reynolds shared his support for the next director and outlined some of the work he’d like to see continue under the new leadership.

“From my perspective, I certainly want to see the work that we’re doing in combating criminal street gangs continue, the work that we’re doing to to fight the scourge of human trafficking, in the state to continue. And again, I’d like to see the bureau really concentrate on those cold cases. I think we we can plow a lot of fertile ground there and solve some of those. I want to hopefully continue to see that. Again, I really believe in my heart that whoever the governor appoints, this will be the best director the bureau’s ever had. They’ll have my full throated support and I’ll be behind them and cheering for them from the bench, hoping they do great things and [I] expect nothing last night of that person,” Reynolds says.

It wasn’t until Reynolds last day that Gov. Kemp announced his appointment of Michael Register to be the new director. This change of command is pending approval from the Board of Public Safety, in the meantime GBI Assistant Director John Melvin will serve as the interim director.

Apart of a press conference in their annual GBI Media Day, Melvin shared more information on who Gov. Brian Kemp appointed to the position.

He says he worked alongside Register in Cobb County when he served as the chief assistant D.A. while Register was chief of police at the time.

Melvin believes he will follow through with the work previously instilled by Reynolds.

“He is a good man, I can tell you he has the same vision and the same temperament as director Reynolds, it’s an outstanding appointment for the bureau. He brings a wealth of knowledge, not only from the special forces, that he served in the United States Army, but also as Chief of Police of Clayton County and Cobb County. The man’s a leader through and through and he is going to fit in perfectly. The other way I know it is because I work with the three best deputy directors in the state of Georgia, and we’re going to continue marching on and work hand in glove for Director Register,” Melvin says.

Register is a Veteran having served 23 years in the U.S. Army Special Operations. He brings previous law enforcement and public safety management experience primarily from Cobb County where he served as assistant chief in the sheriff’s office, director of public safety, and chief of police, he also served as chief of police for Clayton County.

Again, this appointment is pending approval of the Board of Public Safety.

Previous Coverage

Aug. 15, 2022: Kemp: Ex-police chief to run Georgia Bureau of Investigation

July 19, 2022: GBI Director appointed to serve as Superior Court Judge, no replacement yet

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.