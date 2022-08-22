Read full article on original website
WCAX
Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities track down a man in Vermont -- charged in connection to the January 6th riot. According to federal court documents, 32 year-old Brian Preller, of Florida faced a judge Wednesday in Rutland. Preller is facing charges of civil disorder and two misdemeanors; for entering on restricted grounds and being disorderly. Preller was a part of a group called the “B Squad.” They wore riot gear, had expandable metal batons, and were carrying knifes on January 6th.
WCAX
Lawsuit targets Vermont’s death with dignity law
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont doctor has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s nearly decade-old death with dignity law. Backed by a national advocacy group, she asserts the law is preventing her from providing end-of-life drugs to out-of-staters and is unconstitutional. Of the 11 jurisdictions nationwide that...
Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer
Cpl. Jon Marcoux, the Shelburne Police Department’s public information officer, is under investigation and was put on administrative leave for discharging a weapon during a Jan. 23 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer.
WCAX
Some Vt. state agencies adding additional law enforcement duties
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Staffing shortages at law enforcement agencies across Vermont are spurring a new plan where state agencies will be more involved in solving crime. State officials say they are fine-tuning the Departments of Fish and Wildlife, Liquor and Lottery, and DMV to help state and local police.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
WCAX
Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
WCAX
NH man indicted for murder of cousin
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
WCAX
Police say Burlington man behind two recent shootings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington teen pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with two recent shootings in the Queen City. Police have connected Abukar Hilowle,19, to two incidents earlier this month that were less than 48 hours apart. “Based on that search warrant and subsequent interviews, felt we had...
VTDigger
Burlington teen charged in shooting that injured 2 people
A 19-year-old Burlington resident has been charged with second-degree attempted murder in connection with the Aug. 13 shooting on Main Street in Burlington, according to a press release. Abukar Hilowle is being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans without bail, Burlington police said in the Wednesday night...
WCAX
Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
newportdispatch.com
Driver responsible for fatal crash in Sheldon facing DUI-drug charges
SHELDON — A 38-year-old man from Enosburg was cited for DUI drugs following a fatal crash that took place in Sheldon back in May. On May 6, authorities were notified of a crash involving a farm tractor towing a piece of farm equipment and a motorcycle on Vermont Route 105.
WCAX
Man sentenced in attempted robbery at Burlington bank
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for attempting to rob a credit union in June 2021. Authorities say Donald McCandless was sentenced to 42 months for attempting to rob the Vermont Federal Credit Union in Burlington. According to court documents, McCandless...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police: Suspect responsible for two separate gunfire incidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection with one of Burlington's recent gunfire incidents. Nineteen-year-old Abukar Hilowle pleaded not guilty to two attempted murder charges. It happened less than two weeks ago on Main Street, between Church and St. Paul streets. Two men...
Sheriff’s captain accused of kicking suspect is fired
Sheriff Roger Langevin was notified of the August 7 incident by deputies.
NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds
By Katy Savage The Rutland NAACP is asking for change after what appeared to be antique slavery shackles offered by a vendor at a gun show on the Vermont State Fairgrounds Aug. 13-14. The Rutland NAACP sent a letter to […] Read More The post NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Former Vermonter charged in Bulger murder in court
Sean McKinnon 36,iis accused of acting as a lookout while two other men beat Bulger in October 2018.
Judge orders former Montpelier man held pending trial in Whitey Bulger slaying
Sean McKinnon made an initial appearance Monday in federal court in Florida, where he was arrested last week on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the notorious crime boss’s death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge orders former Montpelier man held pending trial in Whitey Bulger slaying.
WGME
Maine mother convicted of killing 7-week-old son to appear for post-conviction hearing
A Waldo County mother convicted of killing her son in 2017 will be back in court on Wednesday. Miranda Hopkins of Troy was found guilty in the death of her 7-week-old son, Jaxson Hopkins. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison with five of those years suspended. Hopkins alleges...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man who embezzled from food bank also stole from church
LYNDON, Vt. — A man who was charged with stealing money from a local church has now been cited for embezzlement from an area food bank. The Lyndonville Police Department said Gerald Prevost, 72, of Lyndon wrote more than $75,000 in checks to himself and others while he was the treasurer of the Lyndon Area Thrift Store and Emergency Food Shelf.
