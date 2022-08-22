RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities track down a man in Vermont -- charged in connection to the January 6th riot. According to federal court documents, 32 year-old Brian Preller, of Florida faced a judge Wednesday in Rutland. Preller is facing charges of civil disorder and two misdemeanors; for entering on restricted grounds and being disorderly. Preller was a part of a group called the “B Squad.” They wore riot gear, had expandable metal batons, and were carrying knifes on January 6th.

RUTLAND, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO