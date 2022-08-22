ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local teams earn spots in season’s first AP prep football poll

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 22, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Cyclones submit controversial hit on Russell to TSSAA

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Total Points
1. Oakland (12) 1-0 129
2. Maryville (1) 1-0 118
3. Ravenwood 0-1 65
4. Lebanon 1-0 58
5. Riverdale 1-0 51
6. Cane Ridge 1-0 50
7. Collierville 1-0 45
8. Dobyns Bennett 1-0 43
(tie) Bradley Central 1-0 43
(tie) Whitehaven 1-0 43

Others receiving votes: Farragut 25. Germantown 13. Independence 11. Brentwood 9. Gallatin 7. Science Hill 2. West Ridge 1. Houston 1. Beech 1.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Total Points
1. Page (5) 1-0 155
2. Henry County (1) 1-0 109
3. Rhea County (4) 0-1 85
4. Springfield 1-0 80
5. Knoxville West (3) 1-0 76
6. Munford 1-0 51
7. Oak Ridge 1-0 47
8. McMinn County 1-0 44
9. Nolensville 1-0 38
10. Daniel Boone 1-0 30

Others receiving votes: Memphis Central 14. Green Hill 8. Powell 8. Mt. Juliet 4. Station Camp 4. Portland 1. Morristown West 1.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Total Points
1. Greeneville (10) 1-0 123
2. Anderson County (1) 1-0 90
3. Haywood County 0-0 73
4. Upperman (1) 1-0 70
5. Tullahoma (1) 1-0 61
6. Hardin County 1-0 57
7. Pearl-Cohn 0-1 52
8. Red Bank 1-0 46
9. East Hamilton 1-0 45
10. Elizabethton 0-1 32

Others receiving votes: Marshall County 29. Milan 17. South Gibson 11. Knoxville Fulton 5. Gibbs 2. Chattanooga Central 1. DeKalb County 1.

Happy Valley catch voted Week 1 Best Play of the Week

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Total Points
1. Alcoa (12) 1-0 120
2. East Nashville 1-0 98
3. Covington 0-1 84
4. Giles County 1-0 74
5. Dyersburg 1-0 73
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-0 51
7. Loudon 1-0 42
8. Waverly 1-0 33
9. Unicoi County 1-0 26
10. Kingston 1-0 21

Others receiving votes: Fairview 20. Smith County 14. Stratford 1. White House-Heritage 1. Bolton 1. Chuckey-Doak 1.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Total Points
1. Westview (8) 1-0
2. Hampton (1) 1-0 80
3. Marion County (1) 1-0 76
4. Meigs County 1-0 74
5. Forrest 1-0 69
6. Tyner Academy (1) 1-0 49
7. Union City 1-0 47
8. Riverside (1) 1-0 45
9. Huntingdon 0-1 35
10. Watertown 0-1 31

Others receiving votes: Harpeth 13. Lewis County 11. Loretto 11. Trousdale County 8. Oneida 4. Freedom Prep 4. Rockwood 3. Monterey 3. Bledsoe County 2.

Division I – Class 1A

School
1. McKenzie (7) 1-0 103
2. South Pittsburg (2) 1-0 100
3. Fayetteville (1) 1-0 88
4. MASE (1) 0-0 76
5. Peabody (1) 0-1 60
6. Dresden 1-0 48
7. McEwen 1-0 41
8. Gordonsville 0-1 39
9. Moore County 1-0 34
10. Clay County 1-0 24

Others receiving votes: West Carroll 14. Coalfield 13. Cornersville 6. Cloudland 3. Lake County 3. Middle College 3. Whitwell 3. Midway 2.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Total Points
1. University-Jackson (9) 1-0 107
2. Middle Tennessee Christian (1) 1-0 74
3. Jackson Christian 1-0 67
4. Clarksville Academy 1-0 41
5. Friendship Christian 1-0 40

Others receiving votes: DCA 39. Nashville Christian School 26. King’s Academy 26. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 8. Lakeway Christian 6. Columbia Academy 6.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Total Points
1. Lipscomb Academy (11) 1-0 110
2. CPA 1-0 99
3. Lausanne Collegiate 1-0 77
4. CAK 1-0 63
5. Davidson Academy 1-0 51

Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 21. Knoxville Webb 7. Franklin Road Academy 6. BGA 6.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Total Points
1. McCallie (9) 1-0 107
2. MBA (2) 1-0 101
3. Ensworth 1-0 62
4. Baylor 1-0 42
5. Knoxville Catholic 1-0 39

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 37. Briarcrest 26. Brentwood Academy 20. CBHS 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; Mainstreet- Columbia, Wilson County; The Tennessean, Nashville; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; WCMT, Martin.¤

Comments / 0

WJHL

Police search for person of interest after Morristown toddler dies from crash

UPDATE: Morristown Police are looking for a suspect who they say is the person who may have killed an 18-month-old toddler in South Morristown Saturday. The Morristown Police believe that Walter Noe Mendez is the person of interest in the hit-and-run charge. Investigators reported that they believe Mendez accelerated his car backward into the home. “Investigators would […]
WJHL

Suspect in Jefferson County toddler’s death arrested in Greene County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of the Jefferson County toddler was arrested in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Kyle Ray Smith, 25, was located and taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Greene County before being booked into the Jefferson County […]
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash

EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

