Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
World Trade Bridge traffic congestion
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting traffic congestion on the World Trade Bridge. Officials say the processing system in Mexico has gone down at both commercial bridges. Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays as traffic remains at a standstill. Currently traffic along World Trade Bridge...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold splash bash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The end of the summer season is near, and the city wants you to cool off with a splash bash!. The Laredo Parks and Rec. Department aquatics division is hosting a pool party at the San Miguel Pool. It will take place from 5 p.m. to...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold clean up event at Father McNaboe Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The school year may have just started but it’s never too early to get a start on those community service hours. As a result, the City of Laredo will be hosting a back-to-school clean up event at Father McNaboe Park. The clean-up is happening on...
kgns.tv
Laredo Utilities Department to start water treatment chlorine conversion
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If your water smells like chlorine in the next several days, the City of Laredo says that it’s part of a regular treatment they will be conducting. The city announced that starting on Saturday and lasting about 30 days, they will use a regular water treatment known as free chlorine conversion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
A nightmare on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents who live in north Laredo might see some changes on the roads, but with the construction of new roads and bridges comes headaches for those living around the area. Pedro Sanchez is a mechanic who works eight hours and lives in the Mines Road area.
kgns.tv
Architect chosen for Binational Park Project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many eyes have been set on the Gateway City for months worldwide with the talk of the Binational Park. Even though the project is in the beginning stages it’s trying to gain momentum to benefit both sister cities. The Rio Grande divides Laredo and Nuevo...
kgns.tv
Tractor trailer found on fire in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor-trail is found engulfed in flames overnight in south Laredo. The fire happened after midnight at the intersection of Maria Luisa Drive and Bob Bullock Loop which is near the UISD Student Activity Complex. Crews were able to put the fire out without injury. No...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol unit crashes near Laredo Bridge
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, August 25, a Border Patrol unit crashed right next to International Bridge #1. According to city of Laredo officials, the crash happened at around 5 a.m. while the Border Patrol unit was assisting in a chase. The officer allegedly lost control and crashed into a guardrail at the intersection of Water Street and Salinas Street. No injuries were reported. Fortunately, there were no pedestrians crossing at the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Accident reported at Mines Rd. & Milo Rd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident has been reported by the Laredo Police Department. It happened at the intersection of Mines Road and Milo Road. Laredo police urge drivers to use caution and expect significant delays. Officers are currently at the scene. No word on any injuries at the moment.
kgns.tv
Two injured in accident in front of Laredo International Airport
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people are taken to the hospital after a two vehicle collision in front of the Laredo International Airport. The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop for a two-vehicle accident. Officials say two patients were involved; a 68-year-old woman who...
kgns.tv
Litter left by migrant crossings ends up in Laredo park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While law enforcement in Laredo continues to see a rise in illegal border crossings, they are also noticing a lot of debris that gets left behind. Much of the trash and clothing that gets left behind eventually makes its way to parks in Laredo, something that is hard to miss by parkgoers like Sergio Rocha.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to activate traffic light on Del Mar
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After days of being up and serving as a warning of what’s to come, the traffic lights at the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard, Reserve Drive, and King Arthur’s Court have been placed on all-red flash on Tuesday, August 23. While not fully activated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Scattered showers across Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Parts of south and east Laredo are already seeing some scattered showers. We can expect these chances of rain to continue to linger in our forecast into Friday and possibly into the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s below the 100 degree mark but...
kgns.tv
Somewhat Sunnier beginning Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere above remains very moist. A stalled front nearby will still be a focus for additional scattered showers to form from time to time through Friday. The front will dissipate, and reform into a warm front that will move north through the state on Saturday. This will allow for the atmosphere to dry out a little, bringing sunnier skies and hotter temperatures. There will still be enough moisture in the atmosphere where an isolated shower could still happen on the weekend, but for the most part, sunnier and hotter.
kgns.tv
Four homes available for senior housing in historic Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four new homes will be available as part of senior housing from the city’s Community Development Department. The city found an abandoned property in the historic Azteca neighborhood and, with the help of the state’s Historic Preservation Office, is working to turn it into a housing project for low-income elderly residents.
28-Year-Old Man Killed, 1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
The Laredo Police Department is investigating a severe tractor-trailer collision that claimed the life of one man and left another injured. The motor vehicle accident took place on Tuesday at around noon at the 8300 block of [..]
kgns.tv
Help ‘Clear the Shelters’ this weekend!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday is known as International Dog Day, but if you don’t have a four-legged friend to celebrate it with, you will have an opportunity to adopt a pooch this weekend!. The Laredo Animal Care Services and the Laredo Animal Protective Society will both be taking...
kgns.tv
Zapata County receives equipment to dredge parts of Falcon Lake
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The equipment has arrived in Zapata that will help bring more water to the community. This past week, long reach excavators were brought in to start the dredging of Falcon Lake. Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell says the lake did rise by about two feet with...
kgns.tv
Cotulla Border Patrol Station concerns addressed
COTULLA, Tex. (KGNS) - After weeks of speculations and rumors, the Border Patrol Laredo Sector says the Cotulla Border Patrol station is not closing down. The sector said they will continue assessing and aligning all available resources to meet the operational demands which include care of the in-custody populations at their facilities, facilitation of travel, and trade through their checkpoints.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo offers COVID-19 vaccine card replacements
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID Omicron booster shots might be available soon. The vaccines will be provided by Moderna and Pfizer. For anyone interested in getting one and who doesn’t have their vaccine card, it’s time to start looking for it. While some may have it, others don’t.
Comments / 1