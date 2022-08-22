An NFL player who gained a lot of attention when he was drafted is calling it a career. Linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement in an article he wrote for The Players' Tribune on Wednesday. Giffin made headlines when he was playing college football at the University of Central Florida because he had his left hand amputated when he was a child. Griffin was born with a condition that caused his fingers not to fully develop. He was selected in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft and was with the team for three seasons.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO