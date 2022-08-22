Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
MLB has the Braves near their bottom of their updated farm system rankings
As expected, the outlook on the Braves farm system isn’t exactly great. Thankfully, this results from being aggressive with promotions, making trades, and generally graduating contributors. Other teams aren’t as lucky (the Angels at 30th). Now, the Braves farm sits at 27th on MLB Pipeline’s Rankings:. The...
Texans rising star QB grew up as an Atlanta Falcons fan
Atlanta Falcons fans probably did not get the chance to catch a lot of Houston Texans games last year considering they are in the AFC. In reality, not a lot of people watched the Texans in 2021 because they weren’t exactly a great team. While they might be an...
Hot stretches collide as Cardinals open series vs. Braves
Two of baseball’s hottest teams will square off on Friday night when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Atlanta Braves.
Matt Olson powers Braves to season sweep of Pirates
Matt Olson belted a grand slam and Kyle Wright pitched seven scoreless innings as the visiting Atlanta Braves breezed to
The Braves are back and so is their soft serve machine
In local fashion news, you can wear a T-shirt that speaks to the taste of our city's red-hot baseball team. BreakingT, an apparel company that captures a viral sports moment on a shirt, released a new design this week that plays on the popular slogan, "For the A!" Of course,...
Does Joe Flacco see potential Week 1 start as chance to prove himself to Jets?
Joe Flacco joined Carton and Roberts live from Jets camp, and was asked if he sees a potential Week 1 start as a chance to prove himself as a starter moving forward.
Popculture
Inspirational NFL Player Retires at 27 Years Old
An NFL player who gained a lot of attention when he was drafted is calling it a career. Linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement in an article he wrote for The Players' Tribune on Wednesday. Giffin made headlines when he was playing college football at the University of Central Florida because he had his left hand amputated when he was a child. Griffin was born with a condition that caused his fingers not to fully develop. He was selected in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft and was with the team for three seasons.
NFL・
PF Chris Silva agrees to terms on new deal with Hawks
The Hawks have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent power forward Chris Silva, the team announced in a press release. Terms of the contract have not been disclosed. Atlanta has 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts, plus Tyrese Martin on a partially guaranteed deal. Should Martin stick with the Hawks through Jan. 10, his contract will become fully guaranteed for the rest of the 2022/23 season.
Popculture
Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans
A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
NFL・
Chet Holmgren's Injury Proves Why NBA Players Shouldn't Play In Pro-Am Leagues
Chet Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot while playing in a Pro-Am game in Seattle this past week, further proving that it may not be the best idea for NBA players to participate in these types of events.
