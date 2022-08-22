ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

MLB has the Braves near their bottom of their updated farm system rankings

As expected, the outlook on the Braves farm system isn’t exactly great. Thankfully, this results from being aggressive with promotions, making trades, and generally graduating contributors. Other teams aren’t as lucky (the Angels at 30th). Now, the Braves farm sits at 27th on MLB Pipeline’s Rankings:. The...
The Braves are back and so is their soft serve machine

In local fashion news, you can wear a T-shirt that speaks to the taste of our city's red-hot baseball team. BreakingT, an apparel company that captures a viral sports moment on a shirt, released a new design this week that plays on the popular slogan, "For the A!" Of course,...
Inspirational NFL Player Retires at 27 Years Old

An NFL player who gained a lot of attention when he was drafted is calling it a career. Linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement in an article he wrote for The Players' Tribune on Wednesday. Giffin made headlines when he was playing college football at the University of Central Florida because he had his left hand amputated when he was a child. Griffin was born with a condition that caused his fingers not to fully develop. He was selected in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft and was with the team for three seasons.
PF Chris Silva agrees to terms on new deal with Hawks

The Hawks have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent power forward Chris Silva, the team announced in a press release. Terms of the contract have not been disclosed. Atlanta has 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts, plus Tyrese Martin on a partially guaranteed deal. Should Martin stick with the Hawks through Jan. 10, his contract will become fully guaranteed for the rest of the 2022/23 season.
Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans

A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
