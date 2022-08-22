ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US News and World Report

Sept. 11 Victims Not Entitled to Seize Afghan Central Bank Assets -U.S. Judge

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday recommended that victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks not be allowed to seize billions of dollars of assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank to satisfy court judgments they obtained against the Taliban. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan said Da...
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
US News and World Report

Shipping Container Suppliers Abandon $987 Million Deal After U.S. Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's...
US News and World Report

Canada Says Lawmakers' Taiwan Trip Is No Pretext for Chinese Aggression

OTTAWA (Reuters) -China should not use a planned visit to Taiwan by Canadian lawmakers as pretext for either military or economic aggression, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday. China warned on Tuesday it would take "forceful measures" if Canada interfered in Taiwan, after news that a...
US News and World Report

Turkey Dismisses 'Meaningless' Concerns Over U.S. Sanctions Warning

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister on Friday dismissed as "meaningless" concerns among Turkish businesses over a U.S. Treasury warning that they risked being penalised if they maintained commercial ties with Russians under sanctions. NATO-member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and Kyiv by criticising Russia's invasion...
US News and World Report

Putin Says Forest Fires Could Worsen in European Russia, Far East

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday there was a risk that forest fires could worsen in both the European part of Russia and in its far east. Speaking during a televised meeting with officials to discuss forest fires, Putin said: "Risks of deterioration of the situation remain not only in the European part of the country, but also in certain regions of the far east, where the fire situation is traditionally difficult".
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Sink $2/bbl on Possible Iran Oil Exports, Rising Interest Rates

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped by about $2 a barrel on Thursday in volatile trade as investors braced for the possible return to global markets of sanctioned Iranian oil exports and on worries that rising U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand. Brent crude settled at $99.34 a barrel,...
US News and World Report

U.S. Promises Expanded Visa Services in Turkey After Ankara Criticism

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States promised on Wednesday to expand its visa processing capacity in Turkey, moving to defuse a dispute that has threatened to further strain already difficult relations between the NATO allies. U.S. visa applicants in Turkey have been facing enormous delays, with wait times for an...
US News and World Report

China Exerting Growing Pressure on Foreign Companies, Study Finds

BERLIN (Reuters) - China is exerting increasing pressure on foreign companies doing business in its markets to bring them into line with its political agenda, broadening the "red lines" for issues to which it is allergic, a German study seen by Reuters shows. A survey of more than 100 companies...
US News and World Report

Protesters Block Peru's Interoceanic Highway After Clashes With Police

LIMA (Reuters) - Hundreds of miners blocked a stretch of Peru's Interoceanic Highway near the border with Brazil on Friday, after a clash between police and protesters the day before left at least one dead and more than a dozen injured. The protest in the Amazonian region of Madre de...
US News and World Report

Mexico President Changes Tack in Bid to Put National Guard Under Army

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday switched his strategy to put the military in charge of the National Guard to crack down on violence fueled by organized crime. Noting he did not have the votes for a two-thirds majority in Congress needed for constitutional...
US News and World Report

Analysis-China's Navy Begins to Erase Imaginary Taiwan Strait Median Line

TAIPEI (Reuters) - For nearly 70 years an imagined line running down the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China has helped keep the peace but the so-called median line is looking increasingly meaningless as China's modernised navy asserts its strength. China has never officially recognised the line that a U.S....
US News and World Report

Biden Forgives Millions of Student Loans; Critics Fear Inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. The move could boost support for his fellow Democrats in the November congressional...
US News and World Report

Russia a Strategic Challenge for NATO in Arctic, Stoltenberg Says

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Russia's capabilities in the North are a strategic challenge for NATO, its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, welcoming Canada's recently announced investments in North American defense systems after making his first visit to the Canadian arctic. "The importance of the high North is increasing for NATO...
