Yankees place reliever Scott Effross (shoulder) on IL

The New York Yankees placed right-handed reliever Scott Effross on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Sunday, due to a right shoulder strain.

New York recalled right-hander Clarke Schmidt from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Effross was one of several players the Yankees acquired before the trade deadline earlier this month. They dealt minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski to the Chicago Cubs to land Effross before also getting fellow pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics.

Effross has a 3.24 ERA over eight appearances for the Yankees, finishing two games and picking up one save. In two career seasons split between Chicago and New York, Effross is 3-5 with a 2.96 ERA and two saves with 76 strikeouts thrown over 67 innings.

Schmidt has pitched in 16 games, including one start, for New York this season. He is 4-2 with a 2.40 ERA and two saves in his third season with the club.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: