Meriwether County, GA

PHOTOS: Over 2K pounds of meth found in large construction pipes

By Nicole Sanders
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth concealed within the ribs of the pipes.

85 arrested in takedown of international drug smuggling ring; $12.8M in drugs, guns seized

Meriwether investigators and the Upson County Drug Task Force identified and arrested three people in connection to the case.

The suspects were put in the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). They face federal drug smuggling charges.

Investigators believe that the drugs may have been smuggled into the United States from Mexico.

“I appreciate the work done by our personnel and all agencies involved. It was a collaborative effort in the success of this investigation. The investigative results are evident with the arrest made and the seizure of such a large quantity of illegal narcotics. These drugs not only negatively affect our community but communities throughout the country. We would not have been as successful in this undertaking without the support of all the agencies listed and I want to thank them again for their help.”

Sheriff Chuck Smith

This case was investigated by several law enforcement agencies, including the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Narcotic Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Swat Team, and Homeland Security Investigations.

