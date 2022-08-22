ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girlfriend of Deceased Oregon TE Announces She Is Pregnant

Ducks tight end Spencer Webb died in a cliff-diving accident in July.

Kelly Kay, girlfriend of the late Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, announced Monday she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. The announcement comes a month after Webb died in a cliff-diving accident at Triangle Lake in Eugene.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one,” Kay wrote in an Instagram post. “All you ever wanted was to be a father. … I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.”

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Webb fell and struck his head approximately 100 yards down a steep trail, and bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive him. There was no evidence of foul play, and the death appeared to be accidental.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and several current and former Ducks players reacted to the news on social media.

“So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer,” Lanning tweeted . “I love you!”

Webb was recruited to Oregon in 2018 and spent the past four seasons with the Ducks. Over his career, he recorded 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns and was ready to return to Oregon in ’22 as a fifth-year junior.

