Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County School Board races are headed to a runoff in November
Collier County School Board races are headed to a runoff in November. Tuesday’s primary settled nothing, no one won one of the three seats up for grabs on the Collier County School Board. There are six candidates running for the positions, but only three seats are available. So the...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County voters focus on hot button issues as they cast their ballots
As Collier County voters headed to the polls on Tuesday where there were four referenda on the ballot, as well as races for judges, commissioners, school board members, the race for governor, and District 19. Only on election day do groups of people, including Kimberly Beltran of North Naples, sit...
WINKNEWS.com
Midterm primary election county commissioner winners
Mike Greenwell, the former baseball all-star, has won the Republican nomination for Lee Commission District 5. Greenwell will face Lehigh Acres resident Matt Wood (D) in the Nov. general election. He was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis in July after Commissioner Frank Mann died on June 21. Greenwell won the...
Where Gov. DeSantis endorsed school board candidates stand in Florida's primary
School board election results are showing voters selecting candidates Gov. Ron DeSantis explicitly endorsed. Three of those candidates are in southwest Florida — two in Lee County and one in Hendry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida school board primary results
Voters across Southwest Florida have cast their votes for school board races, and the results are in. In Lee County, there were four school board seats on the ballot. In Lee County’s School Board District 1, Sam Fisher will face off against Kathy Fanny in the general election in November. Fisher received 44% of the vote and Fanny 25%.
WINKNEWS.com
LGBTQ+ community wields impactful purchasing power in Collier County
“Inclusive” and “diverse” are two buzzwords frequently heard lately, and they include one group often overlooked in the community when it comes to purchasing power. The LGBTQ+ community is big when it comes to business, according to the last census, as it’s the fastest-growing minority group in the United States.
WINKNEWS.com
Homeowners in Lee County hit with increased property tax rates
If you got a TRIM notice and you aren’t homesteaded, you might be getting priced out of home ownership. Although the market value of your home going up is exciting, there is a price you have to pay for that. It means your property taxes could go up dramatically.
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
RELATED PEOPLE
coastalbreezenews.com
Marco Island Ordinance to Implement Single-Family Home Transient Rental Registration Program
Following the vote on August 23, 2022 by Marco Island voters in favor of an ordinance to implement a single-family home transient rental registration program, Collier County Canvassing Board will certify the results on August 30th at 3:00pm. Following certification, the ordinance as approved by the voters will be placed for first reading on a future agenda for the City Council. The ordinance will not be in effect, and no action is required, until there have been two readings with public hearings before the City Council, as specified within the language of the ordinance.
seahawkseye.org
Cape Undergoes New Changes and Policies
A new policy has been placed in Cape Coral High School, requiring students to have their cell phones in their bags that will be placed in a chosen location in each classroom. “I was a little bit reluctant because I like leaving it up to the teachers to be able to run their classrooms how they see fit and what makes sense for their class,” Principal Christian Engelhart said. Teachers do have some flexibility as far as the location of the students’ bags whether it’s by the students’ seat or in a certain area in the room.
floridapolitics.com
Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money
Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
Washington Examiner
School paints over student's 'Back the Blue' design in parking spot
A Florida student who painted her parking spot to show her support for the "Back the Blue" movement had her design painted over by the school. The Estero High School senior paid $15 to paint the spot with a blue strip that read "Back the Blue" in black letters on Saturday, only to return to school on Monday to find it had been painted over with black paint. The phrase was meant to show her support for law enforcement and is largely adopted by the Blue Lives Matter movement. A picture of the painted-over design spread quickly on social media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marco Island short-term rental ordinance passes
A new ordinance has been passed to residents of Marco Island regarding the future of short-term rental owners in the area.
Bayfront working to find alternatives for visitors after losing permit
The Naples City Council revoked the live music permit for the entertainment complex as it worked through noise complaints from some of the people who live nearby.
WINKNEWS.com
What is Fort Myers and Lee County doing about flooding on Fowler St.?
Flooding is a big problem in Southwest Florida and you can see it on Fowler Street in Fort Myers when there’s heavy rain in the area. The Florida Department of Transportation told WINK News they are aware of the persistent flooding but aren’t ready to do anything about it.
businessobserverfl.com
Nationally known Fort Myers hospice CEO, after 40 years, remains industry force
Over the 30-plus years Samira Beckwith has been leading Fort Myers-based Hope Healthcare, the nonprofit has expanded from a hospice serving less than 100 patients to an organization offering a full spectrum of health care services. Hope Healthcare now cares for some 3,000 people a day, providing hospice, palliative, cardiac and senior care; a Parkinson’s program; care for children with complex medical conditions; and grief counseling for all ages plus complementary therapies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dept. of Health issuing advisory after Collier County case of Dengue fever
FL Department of Health issuing health advisory after locally-acquired case of Dengue fever in Collier County. This is the first locally acquired case in 20 years in the county.
sfwmd.gov
Lower West Coast Water Supply Plan Update
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging our partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the Draft 2022 Lower West Coast (LWC) Water Supply Plan Update. The plan will assess current and projected water needs in the LWC Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning...
Future development plans create evacuation concerns
On Thursday, plans for future development were met with a worry that development could slow down people trying to escape during an emergency.
WINKNEWS.com
Biden’s student loan debt relief plan gives break to SWFL students
Millions under a mountain of education debt woke up feeling a little lighter in the wake of President Joe Biden’s announcement that up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt will be forgiven if they qualify. But there’s some controversy behind the loan relief. The Florida Gulf...
Comments / 0