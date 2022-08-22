ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Midterm primary election county commissioner winners

Mike Greenwell, the former baseball all-star, has won the Republican nomination for Lee Commission District 5. Greenwell will face Lehigh Acres resident Matt Wood (D) in the Nov. general election. He was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis in July after Commissioner Frank Mann died on June 21. Greenwell won the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida school board primary results

Voters across Southwest Florida have cast their votes for school board races, and the results are in. In Lee County, there were four school board seats on the ballot. In Lee County’s School Board District 1, Sam Fisher will face off against Kathy Fanny in the general election in November. Fisher received 44% of the vote and Fanny 25%.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LGBTQ+ community wields impactful purchasing power in Collier County

“Inclusive” and “diverse” are two buzzwords frequently heard lately, and they include one group often overlooked in the community when it comes to purchasing power. The LGBTQ+ community is big when it comes to business, according to the last census, as it’s the fastest-growing minority group in the United States.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Arthur Boyer
coastalbreezenews.com

Marco Island Ordinance to Implement Single-Family Home Transient Rental Registration Program

Following the vote on August 23, 2022 by Marco Island voters in favor of an ordinance to implement a single-family home transient rental registration program, Collier County Canvassing Board will certify the results on August 30th at 3:00pm. Following certification, the ordinance as approved by the voters will be placed for first reading on a future agenda for the City Council. The ordinance will not be in effect, and no action is required, until there have been two readings with public hearings before the City Council, as specified within the language of the ordinance.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
seahawkseye.org

Cape Undergoes New Changes and Policies

A new policy has been placed in Cape Coral High School, requiring students to have their cell phones in their bags that will be placed in a chosen location in each classroom. “I was a little bit reluctant because I like leaving it up to the teachers to be able to run their classrooms how they see fit and what makes sense for their class,” Principal Christian Engelhart said. Teachers do have some flexibility as far as the location of the students’ bags whether it’s by the students’ seat or in a certain area in the room.
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridapolitics.com

Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money

Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
NAPLES, FL
Washington Examiner

School paints over student's 'Back the Blue' design in parking spot

A Florida student who painted her parking spot to show her support for the "Back the Blue" movement had her design painted over by the school. The Estero High School senior paid $15 to paint the spot with a blue strip that read "Back the Blue" in black letters on Saturday, only to return to school on Monday to find it had been painted over with black paint. The phrase was meant to show her support for law enforcement and is largely adopted by the Blue Lives Matter movement. A picture of the painted-over design spread quickly on social media.
ESTERO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Nationally known Fort Myers hospice CEO, after 40 years, remains industry force

Over the 30-plus years Samira Beckwith has been leading Fort Myers-based Hope Healthcare, the nonprofit has expanded from a hospice serving less than 100 patients to an organization offering a full spectrum of health care services. Hope Healthcare now cares for some 3,000 people a day, providing hospice, palliative, cardiac and senior care; a Parkinson’s program; care for children with complex medical conditions; and grief counseling for all ages plus complementary therapies.
FORT MYERS, FL
sfwmd.gov

Lower West Coast Water Supply Plan Update

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging our partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the Draft 2022 Lower West Coast (LWC) Water Supply Plan Update. The plan will assess current and projected water needs in the LWC Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning...
LEE COUNTY, FL

