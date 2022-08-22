A new policy has been placed in Cape Coral High School, requiring students to have their cell phones in their bags that will be placed in a chosen location in each classroom. “I was a little bit reluctant because I like leaving it up to the teachers to be able to run their classrooms how they see fit and what makes sense for their class,” Principal Christian Engelhart said. Teachers do have some flexibility as far as the location of the students’ bags whether it’s by the students’ seat or in a certain area in the room.

