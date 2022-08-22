Rangers try to identify suspects in Mentor park vandalism
MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Lake Metroparks officials are trying to identify four people believed to be involved in vandalism at a local park overnight.
The Metroparks’ ranger department is investigating the vandalism, which happened at Veterans Park in Mentor on Sunday.‘It’s unfair’: Lorain vape shop owners frustrated by series of break-ins
Pictures from Willoughby police show the 4 suspects sitting on a picnic table. Police did not detail the vandalism.
Anyone able to identify the suspects should contact the Ranger Dispatch Center at 440-354-3434.

