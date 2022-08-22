ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Rangers try to identify suspects in Mentor park vandalism

By Jordan Unger
 3 days ago

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Lake Metroparks officials are trying to identify four people believed to be involved in vandalism at a local park overnight.

The Metroparks’ ranger department is investigating the vandalism, which happened at Veterans Park in Mentor on Sunday.

‘It’s unfair’: Lorain vape shop owners frustrated by series of break-ins

Pictures from Willoughby police show the 4 suspects sitting on a picnic table. Police did not detail the vandalism.

Anyone able to identify the suspects should contact the Ranger Dispatch Center at 440-354-3434.

