Rangers try to identify suspects in Mentor park vandalism

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Lake Metroparks officials are trying to identify four people believed to be involved in vandalism at a local park overnight.

The Metroparks’ ranger department is investigating the vandalism, which happened at Veterans Park in Mentor on Sunday.

Courtesy of Willoughby Police via Facebook

Courtesy of Willoughby Police via Facebook

Courtesy of Willoughby Police via Facebook

Pictures from Willoughby police show the 4 suspects sitting on a picnic table. Police did not detail the vandalism.

Anyone able to identify the suspects should contact the Ranger Dispatch Center at 440-354-3434.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.