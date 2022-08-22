Review: Teatro San Diego makes impressive solo debut with 'The Wiz'

Because of the enduring pandemic, it took fledgling Teatro San Diego more than two years to stage its first live, solo-produced theater production. But "The Wiz," which closed a one-weekend run Sunday at Diversionary Theatre, was worth the wait.

The musical — a rarely produced, soulful take on L. Frank Baum's 122-year-old novel "The Wizard of Oz" — was creatively directed, with wildly imaginative costumes, excellent choreography and many memorable performances. Except for some minor sound problems during the closing performance, the only disappointment I had with "The Wiz" is that it didn't have a longer run.

Teatro San Diego was launched in June 2020 by longtime friends Julio Catano, who is of Mexican and Chinese heritage, Ryan Burtanog, who is Filipino, and Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, who is Black. Their vision was to create a San Diego community theater that could offer more creative opportunities to artists of color, as well as women and people in the LGBTQ and disability communities.

Since then, they have produced filmed entertainment and co-produced a musical with Oceanside Theatre Company. But "The Wiz" was Teatro's first full-fledged live show, and it celebrated the company's depth of talent.

The 1974 musical by William F. Brown and Charlie Smalls is usually produced on an epic scale — like Des McAnuff's glitzy, star-studded 2006 staging at La Jolla Playhouse — but first-time director Chadaé Nichol found a smart way to downsize the show for the intimate Diversionary space without reducing its fantastical scope.

Scenic designer Reiko Huffman painted the walls with graffiti-like designs that reflected different moments from the book, and costume designer Bones Jones thought way outside the box with his eye-popping designs assembled from everyday items like curtains, plastic mesh, zip ties, sports knee pads, bottle caps, tin foil, glitter, butterfly hairclips, novelty eyeglasses and a bedazzled Etch-a-Sketch.

Choreographer Alyssa "Ajay" Junious created the illusion of motion by turning the show's yellow brick road into a costume worn by hip-hop dancer Justine Elise Banal, who guided Kansas farmgirl Dorothy and her friends to Oz. There were also fun dance steps — and costumes — for the tornado and the cornfield crow numbers performed by dancers Steffi Carter and Emily Carter.

The cast was a knockout in almost every role. Cierra Watkins, dressed in sparkly blue tank top and leggings rather than a gingham pinafore, had a smoky and flexible voice and a girlish personality as Dorothy. As the cowardly Lion, Burroughs — who also served as the show's lighting designer — was an audience favorite with his improvisational comedy.

Eboni Muse was particularly funny and warm as the scatterbrained Addaperle, the good witch of the north. Shanyeyah White was a vocal powerhouse as Evillene, the wicked witch of the west. Moiro Konchellah was witty and commanding as the Wiz. And Javon Simmons as Scarecrow and John Wells III as the Tinman were endearingly sweet. Tyrah Hunter also had a nice vocal solo as Aunt Em.

The show also featured an offstage, 11-piece orchestra conducted by music director Jerrica Ignacio. That's a huge expense for a company just getting started, but Teatro San Diego attracted sold-out houses for its "Wiz" shows over the weekend. The company has yet to announce any future productions, but I hope its leaders will consider remounting "Wiz" for a longer run in a future season. It deserves to be seen by a wider audience.

For more on the company, visit teatrosandiego.org .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .