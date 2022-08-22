Read full article on original website
WEATHER TO WATCH: Heavy rain, scattered storms possible today; damaging winds and flooding are concerns
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see isolated and pop-up storms with torrential rains that could pose the risk of localized flooding in some areas.
N.J. weather: Severe drought conditions spread, but some rain may be on the way
Despite the heavy rain that fell Monday, New Jersey’s drought situation has worsened, according to the latest drought status map released Thursday morning. The map, issued by the National Drought Mitigation Center, shows 92% of the Garden State is now “abnormally dry,” with 51% of the state having moderate drought conditions and almost 12% of the state experiencing severe drought conditions.
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
Parts of New Jersey experience flooding during periods of heavy rain
New Jersey saw some much-needed rain on Monday, which caused major flooding around parts of the state.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Top 5 NJ wineries guaranteed to get you ready for fall
The sun is setting earlier these days and the heat is almost behind us. You can almost smell fall in the air on some nights/early mornings. Fall in New Jersey is my favorite season; apple picking, pumpkin everything, Halloween and the perfect weather. And one of my favorite things to...
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
Winter Is Coming: Top Things To Consider Before Bringing Houseplants Indoors in NJ
Houseplant Hack!(vadimkaipov/unsplash) With autumn setting in, anyone with a green thumb (or a general love for plants) is most likely considering their next move – or their plants’ next move(s.)
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home
A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack
In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
JUST IN: New Jersey Confirms First Cases of West Nile Virus, Including One Ocean County Resident
The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. Three male residents tested positive earlier this month for West Nile virus, in Bergen, Morris, and Ocean counties. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and...
NJ confirms 1st human cases of this mosquito-borne virus in 2022
TRENTON — Health officials have urged residents to keep their bug spray stocked through the late summer and early fall, as the state has confirmed its first human cases of West Nile Virus this year. Three men tested positive earlier in August for the mosquito-borne illness, in Ocean, Morris...
Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding
A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
Dog survives bear attack in New Jersey backyard while family was away on vacation
A family is very grateful that their dog wasn't seriously injured when she was attacked by a bear protecting her cubs in their own backyard.
Motorist Trapped, Route 1 Closed In Tractor-Trailer Crash In Central Jersey
A motorist became trapped when his car struck a tractor-trailer in Central Jersey, according to unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 on Route 1 near Independence Way in South Brunswick Township, initial reports said. The crash closed Route 1 southbound at Ridge Road...
This Delicious New Ice Cream Trend Is Taking New Jersey By Storm
When you think of ice cream, your mind usually goes one of two places; hard scoop or soft serve. That makes sense seeing how those are the two most popular types, of course if you want to mix it up there's always dippin' dots too. Last night, I tried ice...
The Top 4 Incredible Outdoor New Jersey Bars to Hit Before Summer Ends at the Jersey Shore
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
An Enormous LA-Favorite Halloween Experience Is Coming to New Jersey This Fall
The popular Halloween attraction Haunt O'Ween first made its debut in Los Angeles, and now it's coming to the other side of the country this fall with a month-long residency in New Jersey. Haunt O'Ween will take over Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, about an hour outside New York...
OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING
Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
