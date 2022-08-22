ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. weather: Severe drought conditions spread, but some rain may be on the way

Despite the heavy rain that fell Monday, New Jersey’s drought situation has worsened, according to the latest drought status map released Thursday morning. The map, issued by the National Drought Mitigation Center, shows 92% of the Garden State is now “abnormally dry,” with 51% of the state having moderate drought conditions and almost 12% of the state experiencing severe drought conditions.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Top 5 NJ wineries guaranteed to get you ready for fall

The sun is setting earlier these days and the heat is almost behind us. You can almost smell fall in the air on some nights/early mornings. Fall in New Jersey is my favorite season; apple picking, pumpkin everything, Halloween and the perfect weather. And one of my favorite things to...
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast

New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home

A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding

A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING

Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
