Twin Falls County, ID

Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho

Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is recovering from a fall at Triple C Concrete that occurred Wednesday morning. Jerome County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at just before eight a.m. According to deputy Colton Crockett, a 60-year-old employee suffered a 25-foot fall and had significant injuries. The...
This Might be the Highest Priced Car Ever on Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace

There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
Man Falls 25-feet in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple Magic Valley emergency crews helped recover a man that suffered a 25-foot fall early Wednesday morning in Jerome. According to Magic Valley Paramedics, first responders were called out just before 8 a.m. to an industrial business in Jerome for the man that had fallen within a structure and needed to be rescued. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's worked to get the man to an area hospital.
'High-level' drug trafficker from Twin Falls sentenced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The fentanyl problem rages in southern Idaho even as a local man was sentenced last week to more than 10 years in federal prison for drug charges, being targeted as a “highest-level” drug trafficker, police say. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls...
Twin Falls 18-year-old Killed in Crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a Monday morning crash that killed a Twin Falls 18-year-old. ISP said the crash happened at around 12:27 a.m. on E 4000 N and N 3500 E, north of Kimberly, when the young man ran the stop sign in a Ford Fusion, lost control, and struck a tree. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the crash and then handed the investigation over to ISP. The 18-year-old, identified by Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley as Aiden Kirtley, hadn't been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. ISP said the driver appeared to have been speeding. The crash remains under investigation. Magic Valley Paramedics and the Rock Creek Fire Department also responded to the crash.
18-year-old dies after car leaves roadway and crashes into tree

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:27 a.m. near the intersection of E 4000 N and N 3500 E, east of Twin Falls. An 18-year-old male, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on E 4000 N. It appears he was travelling at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, impacting a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt. He succumbed to injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Burley man charged with second-degree kidnapping

BURLEY — A local man is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping after police said he physically picked up a woman he’d been in a relationship with and forced her into his car. Victoriano (Victor) Diaz Garcia, 25, is also charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, resisting or obstructing officers and providing false information. According to court records, police were called to Railroad and Albion avenues on Aug. 16 for a...
Heyburn man charged in shooting incident

HEYBURN — A local man is charged with aggravated assault after police said he fired shots at another man to get him to leave his property. According to court records, police responded to an Aug. 14 call regarding a male who said Shawn Dockstader, 57, told him to leave his property and fired two to three shots from a large handgun in his direction. Dockstader pleaded not guilty to the...
