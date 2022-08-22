Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom Handy
Texas Rangers: Offense Lights Up Coors Field.Alvin GarciaArlington, TX
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
msn.com
Man arrested after Deep Ellum shooting left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Dallas police made an arrest Thursday in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Deep Ellum last weekend. Roman Martin Pargas Jr., 23, faces a murder charge in the slaying of Ricky Burns, 26. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. Just before 3 a.m....
1 dead after shooting at south Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting this morning that left a man dead.Just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers arrived at the Whispering Hollow Apartments at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, police found a man inside one of the apartment units had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim has not been publicly named at this time.Dallas police are investigating and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4226 or via email. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for any felony offense. They can be reached at any hour of any day of the week at (214) 373-TIPS.
Suspect search underway after man shot, killed at Arlington apartment complex, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police said they are investigating the shooting death of a man found at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Officers responded around 4 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive after receiving a call about a reported shooting, police say.
Dallas police searching for murder suspect
The Dallas Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 22-year-old man in 2021 during a catalytic converter theft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Police seek suspect in fatal shooting during catalytic converter theft in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Back on December 1, 2021, 22-year-old Sergio Maas turned on his car alarm after seeing people around his silver Toyota Sequoia at the Spanish Village apartments on Sumter Drive, near Bachman Lake.
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
dpdbeat.com
Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find those who opened fire outside Dallas RaceTrac, injuring 2
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police hope someone can help identify two cars that had people inside with guns who opened fire on three men standing in front of a crowded convenience store early Sunday morning. The two people who were shot survived. Police said this shooting...
RELATED PEOPLE
Arrest made in killing of furniture delivery driver in Fort Worth
DALLAS — A man has been arrested in the killing of a furniture delivery truck driver during a carjacking in Fort Worth earlier this month, police said. Carlos Valdez faces a murder charge in the case, according to police. He was arrested Tuesday by Fort Worth police and was...
Texas man fires weapon into Wendy's after arguing about his drive-through order
A man in the Dallas area who wasn’t the happiest with his drive-through order decided to take a step up from leaving a nasty comment on Yelp, instead taking out a firearm and shooting into the restaurant.
nypressnews.com
‘Go back to India,’ Plano woman arrested after racial slurs caught on-cam
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano after video was shared of her telling a group of women to “Go back to India. You curry<expletive> people are ruining this country.”. The women recorded the exchange, which happened outside Sixty Vines on Aug. 24.
'She started hitting me' | Victim of viral, racist confrontation in Plano parking lot speaks
PLANO, Texas — Rani Banerjee said she and three of her friends had just finished dinner at Sixty Vines in Plano when a woman confronted them in the parking lot, as seen in a now-viral video. "Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us....
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
fox4news.com
Off-duty Dallas officer shoots suspects outside club
Dallas police said an off-duty officer who was working security for a club over the weekend fired shots at two shooting suspects. They were arrested after showing up at a hospital.
Skyline HS in Dallas placed on lockdown due to nearby shooting; lockdown lifted
Skyline High School had to be put on lockdown this morning after a shooting at a nearby apartment complex. Police say a gunman in a car shot at people standing in a breezeway at the apartment, grazing one person.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas
Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Dallas police on what you can do to help prevent mass shootings | Dallas News
Dallas police on what you can do to help prevent mass shootings. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch the full clip along with several others...
fox4news.com
Wrong order at Wendy's leads to shooting, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas - A fight over an incorrect order at a Wendy's ended in gunfire, according to Frisco police. Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a shooting call at the Wendy's on Eldorado Parkway. According to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested, Accused of Murder in Death of Canales Furniture Delivery Driver
Authorities in Fort Worth confirm the arrest of a man accused of the murder of a Canales Furniture store delivery driver. Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 on Aug. 5 that a man, later identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when someone stole his company's delivery truck.
Comments / 0