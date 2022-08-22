ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Man arrested after Deep Ellum shooting left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Dallas police made an arrest Thursday in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Deep Ellum last weekend. Roman Martin Pargas Jr., 23, faces a murder charge in the slaying of Ricky Burns, 26. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. Just before 3 a.m....
DALLAS, TX
1 dead after shooting at south Dallas apartment complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting this morning that left a man dead.Just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers arrived at the Whispering Hollow Apartments at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, police found a man inside one of the apartment units had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim has not been publicly named at this time.Dallas police are investigating and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4226 or via email. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for any felony offense. They can be reached at any hour of any day of the week at (214) 373-TIPS.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Police seek suspect in fatal shooting during catalytic converter theft in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Back on December 1, 2021, 22-year-old Sergio Maas turned on his car alarm after seeing people around his silver Toyota Sequoia at the Spanish Village apartments on Sumter Drive, near Bachman Lake.
DALLAS, TX
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
FORT WORTH, TX
Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road

On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
Ricky Burns
‘Go back to India,’ Plano woman arrested after racial slurs caught on-cam

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano after video was shared of her telling a group of women to “Go back to India. You curry<expletive> people are ruining this country.”. The women recorded the exchange, which happened outside Sixty Vines on Aug. 24.
PLANO, TX
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
DALLAS, TX
10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas

Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX
Wrong order at Wendy's leads to shooting, Frisco police say

FRISCO, Texas - A fight over an incorrect order at a Wendy's ended in gunfire, according to Frisco police. Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a shooting call at the Wendy's on Eldorado Parkway. According to...
FRISCO, TX
Man Arrested, Accused of Murder in Death of Canales Furniture Delivery Driver

Authorities in Fort Worth confirm the arrest of a man accused of the murder of a Canales Furniture store delivery driver. Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 on Aug. 5 that a man, later identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when someone stole his company's delivery truck.
FORT WORTH, TX

