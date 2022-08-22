ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity Township, PA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper

John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
PITCAIRN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Unity Township, PA
City
Hostetter, PA
wtae.com

Funeral held for Pitcairn man killed in crash involving off-duty Pennsylvania state trooper

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Mourners attended the funeral service Wednesday for a volunteer firefighter who died when a state trooper's vehicle rear-ended the firefighter's car at a red light. Both firefighter John Farally of Pitcairn and Trooper Tyler Strini were off duty and in their personal vehicles at the time of the crash. Farally's vehicle was stopped at a red light at Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, shortly after 6:30 a.m. Aug. 17.
PITCAIRN, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of beating roommate with a pistol over missing cellphone

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say an argument over a missing cellphone lead her to beat up her roommate with a pistol. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. officers received a call from a fire department reporting a woman who appeared to be assaulted […]
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Childline
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man arrested after selling fentanyl to undercover trooper

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) — State police in Westmoreland County say tens of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl is off the streets.Police said Leonardo Ramirez of New Jersey was arrested after he allegedly sold fentanyl to an undercover trooper. Law enforcement said Ramirez pulled into the parking lot of the Days Inn hotel in New Stanton to deliver the drugs. He told the buyer, who he thought was a street-level dealer, that he "had the goods if he had the money."According to the criminal complaint, the New Jersey man took the cash and handed over an estimated $50,000 in suspected fentanyl."Mr. Ramirez would be a person we considered a high-level dealer when it comes to moving a large number of narcotics," trooper Stephen Limani said.State police said several drug busts have occurred inside the various New Stanton hotels, but now the concern is the establishment of safe houses nearby because the hotels are becoming too risky."Fentanyl is one of the most lethal drugs we've ever come across," Limani said.Ramirez is in the Westmoreland County Jail. He faces multiple felony drug charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Meteor fragment captured on Pennsylvania home's camera

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Lancaster County. Matt Moore, a former meteorologist at sister station WGAL, caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy