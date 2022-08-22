Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys Season 4 Cast
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has lined up another exciting TV role, one that will reunite him with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. The star has landed a recurring role on The Boys Season 4, which is set to premiere on Prime Video next year. No details about who Morgan will be playing...
House of the Dragon Round Table: Did the Game of Thrones Prequel Live Up to the Hype?
Welcome back to Westeros, TV Fanatics. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 picked up almost 200 years before Game of Thrones, leaving us with plenty to talk about. Below, TV Fanatics Denis Kimathi, Diana Keng, and Paul Dailly discuss "The Heirs of the Dragon." Princess Rhaenyra is heir...
17 Teeny-Tiny Things That Confused Me As I Watched The New "Pretty Little Liars"
If there's a second season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — fingers crossed — I hope maybe they'll address that poor, forgotten Milwood High janitor who went missing that somehow no one ever mentioned or noticed.
House of the Dragon Renewed for Season 2 as Series Premiere Reaches 20 Million Viewers
HBO is in it for the long haul with House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones spinoff has been renewed for a second season, less than a week after its debut. According to HBO, House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand, and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., "based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data," the press release states.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Marvin Takes A Breath
It looks like Marvin's anger management classes have been doing him some good. Marvin is a hothead by nature, and his anger can manifest in violent outbursts, as we've seen over the series. And while the court-mandated classes haven't exactly been something Marvin's opened himself up to in the past, times could be changing.
Peacock Slashes Price of Premium Subscription as It Becomes the New Home for Next-Day Streaming of NBC & Bravo Shows
Peacock will soon be the exclusive home of NBC originals one day after their broadcast run. Currently, episodes of some of the most popular NBC shows go straight to Peacock the morning after they air. However, that deal is ending, and viewers will have to flock to the streaming service...
Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!
There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars. Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster. While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two...
NBC Eyes Reduced Broadcast Schedule: Could Your Favorite Show Get the Ax?
NBC, as we know it, could soon be over. According to the Wall Street Journal, the broadcast network may stop programming the 10–11 pm hour, meaning there would be seven fewer hours per week of NBC shows. The network currently airs Law & Order: Organized Crime, New Amsterdam, Quantum...
Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, and Robert Pine Talk Five Days at Memorial, Responsibility to the Story
Now that you've seen Five Days at Memorial Season 1 Episode 5, you know the extent of the horror that befell patients, visitors, and staff in the days after Katrina. It's also the right time to get insight into the central players, Dr. Anna Pou, Susan Mulderick, and Dr. Horace Baltz.
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 11
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 11 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Barbie Ferreira Stuns Euphoria Fans, Quits HBO Drama After Two Seasons
When Euphoria Season 3 gets underway, one of its most popular characters will not be present. Barbie Ferreira stunned fans this week when she took to Instagram to reveal her departure. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a...
Animal Kingdom Exclusive Teaser: EP Previews a "Worthy" Series Finale!
The Final Score is among us as the landmark series Animal Kingdom comes to an end. After six seasons of thrills, action, heists, surfing, brawls, badassery, and so much more, we'll say goodbye to the Codys, ending the chapter of this beloved summer hit series with Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13.
Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 17
Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 17 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22 Online
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S5E22 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22, Anhelina and Jenni reignited...
Former Law & Order: SVU Showrunner Reacts to Kelly Giddish Exit
Law & Order: SVU fans were thrown for a loop this week when it was announced that Kelli Giddish would be exiting after 12 seasons as Rollins. Warren Leight, the former showrunner of the NBC procedural, took to social media to thank Kelli for her work throughout the years. “Writing...
Law & Order: SVU: Kelli Giddish Let Go From NBC Drama
As Law & Order: SVU fans react to the news of Kelli Giddish's imminent departure, a surprising new revelation has come to light. Variety reported Thursday that the veteran actress had no say in the decision to write the character of Rollins out of the series. Additionally, the outlet reports...
See Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Heavy Hangs the Head
As far as season premieres go, this was a great one. Right off, from the first frame, we jump into the unique action of See. See Season 3 Episode 1 takes place two hundred and fifty-six days after the events of the See Season 2 finale. On "Heavy Hangs the Head," we see how everyone is faring, what kind of headspace they are in, and how they react to the events happening around them.
The Walking Dead: Maggie and Negan Spinoff Gets a New Title
Another spinoff of AMC's The Walking Dead is experiencing a big change. The currently filming Maggie and Negan spinoff that was introduced to viewers as Isle of the Dead when it nabbed a formal pickup earlier this year has a new name. Entertainment Weekly reports that the new series will...
"This Comeback Is Just Another Punch In The Stomach" — We Spoke To An Expert About Johnny Depp's Return And The Impact It Could Have On Survivors
"This comeback is just another punch in the stomach."
