Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys Season 4 Cast

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has lined up another exciting TV role, one that will reunite him with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. The star has landed a recurring role on The Boys Season 4, which is set to premiere on Prime Video next year. No details about who Morgan will be playing...
House of the Dragon Renewed for Season 2 as Series Premiere Reaches 20 Million Viewers

HBO is in it for the long haul with House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones spinoff has been renewed for a second season, less than a week after its debut. According to HBO, House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand, and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., "based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data," the press release states.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Marvin Takes A Breath

It looks like Marvin's anger management classes have been doing him some good. Marvin is a hothead by nature, and his anger can manifest in violent outbursts, as we've seen over the series. And while the court-mandated classes haven't exactly been something Marvin's opened himself up to in the past, times could be changing.
Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!

There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars. Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster. While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two...
NBC Eyes Reduced Broadcast Schedule: Could Your Favorite Show Get the Ax?

NBC, as we know it, could soon be over. According to the Wall Street Journal, the broadcast network may stop programming the 10–11 pm hour, meaning there would be seven fewer hours per week of NBC shows. The network currently airs Law & Order: Organized Crime, New Amsterdam, Quantum...
Barbie Ferreira Stuns Euphoria Fans, Quits HBO Drama After Two Seasons

When Euphoria Season 3 gets underway, one of its most popular characters will not be present. Barbie Ferreira stunned fans this week when she took to Instagram to reveal her departure. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a...
Animal Kingdom Exclusive Teaser: EP Previews a "Worthy" Series Finale!

The Final Score is among us as the landmark series Animal Kingdom comes to an end. After six seasons of thrills, action, heists, surfing, brawls, badassery, and so much more, we'll say goodbye to the Codys, ending the chapter of this beloved summer hit series with Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13.
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22 Online

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S5E22 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22, Anhelina and Jenni reignited...
Former Law & Order: SVU Showrunner Reacts to Kelly Giddish Exit

Law & Order: SVU fans were thrown for a loop this week when it was announced that Kelli Giddish would be exiting after 12 seasons as Rollins. Warren Leight, the former showrunner of the NBC procedural, took to social media to thank Kelli for her work throughout the years. “Writing...
Law & Order: SVU: Kelli Giddish Let Go From NBC Drama

As Law & Order: SVU fans react to the news of Kelli Giddish's imminent departure, a surprising new revelation has come to light. Variety reported Thursday that the veteran actress had no say in the decision to write the character of Rollins out of the series. Additionally, the outlet reports...
See Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Heavy Hangs the Head

As far as season premieres go, this was a great one. Right off, from the first frame, we jump into the unique action of See. See Season 3 Episode 1 takes place two hundred and fifty-six days after the events of the See Season 2 finale. On "Heavy Hangs the Head," we see how everyone is faring, what kind of headspace they are in, and how they react to the events happening around them.
The Walking Dead: Maggie and Negan Spinoff Gets a New Title

Another spinoff of AMC's The Walking Dead is experiencing a big change. The currently filming Maggie and Negan spinoff that was introduced to viewers as Isle of the Dead when it nabbed a formal pickup earlier this year has a new name. Entertainment Weekly reports that the new series will...
