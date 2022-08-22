ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/19/22 – 8/22/22

On 08/19/2022 at 3:51 p.m., Zachary M. Barzee was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree during a traffic stop. Barzee was released on 4 UTT’ s with a return court date of 09/08/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court. Inmate Name:...
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’

"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Rome man killed in Lewis County ATV crash

LEWIS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Rome was recently killed in an ATV crash in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis on August 20. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Joseph M. Royce of...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Bridge Street learns about the Dairy Cow Birthing Center at the Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street was joined Friday morning by Eileen Jensen, the director of the New York Animal Agricultural Coalition. Did you know that 6 calves have been born at the Fair as of August 26? Jensen expects 36 calves to be born before Labor Day!. Eileen...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
HERKIMER, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: The letter from Practice Resources, LLC is legit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter in your mailbox might be the first time you’re learning about the company Practice Resources, LLC. What does the company do exactly?. “Practice Resources is a medical billing company,” said President and CEO David Barletta. “We do medical billing for several physician practices in Central New York.”
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Novavax now available in Oneida County

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine now available in Oneida County. There's a new Covid-19 vaccine in town. Novavax has a core difference from the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines that have been around more than a year.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Herkimer woman charged with Grand Larceny after allegedly stealing $50K

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a Herkimer woman has been charged with Grand Larceny after a multi-month investigation that started in April of 2022. According to the police, back in April, a local engineering firm contacted them after conducting an annual financial evaluation and finding some irregularities with their […]
localsyr.com

AAA ready to help at the Fair in case of unexpected issues

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the New York State Fair kicking off today, many motorists will be taking to the Fairgrounds. The AAA Emergency Road Service Crew will be on-site to assist anyone who may develop any vehicular issues during their time at the Fair with complimentary service. Roadside...
SYRACUSE, NY

