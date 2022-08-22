Read full article on original website
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/19/22 – 8/22/22
On 08/19/2022 at 3:51 p.m., Zachary M. Barzee was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree during a traffic stop. Barzee was released on 4 UTT’ s with a return court date of 09/08/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court. Inmate Name:...
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
Rome man killed in Lewis County ATV crash
LEWIS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Rome was recently killed in an ATV crash in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis on August 20. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Joseph M. Royce of...
Bridge Street learns about the Dairy Cow Birthing Center at the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street was joined Friday morning by Eileen Jensen, the director of the New York Animal Agricultural Coalition. Did you know that 6 calves have been born at the Fair as of August 26? Jensen expects 36 calves to be born before Labor Day!. Eileen...
Oswego Common Council Passes Measures To Begin Removing Lead Piping Throughout City
OSWEGO – The passage of three resolutions aimed at removing lead piping leading into residential homes throughout the City of Oswego, was a main component passed during last night’s Common Council meeting, Monday August 22. During last week’s August 15 Committee meeting, City Engineer Jeff Hinderliter discussed the...
SUNY Upstate hides huge amounts of information about merger with Crouse
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate Medical University is refusing to let the public see large amounts of information it has filed with the state to justify its proposed merger with Crouse Hospital. In response to a Freedom of Information Law request, Upstate last week provided syracuse.com | The Post-Standard...
Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
Mayor Michaels Announces Eco-Friendly Bird Scooters Available To Fulton Residents Aug. 26
FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, to bring shared e-scooters to the city starting August 26. Matt Fragale, owner of Port City Scooters, LLC and a Bird contractor, negotiated the agreement. Fragale set...
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Bowling Event For Oswego Children
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, August 23, the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately eighty kids for a free bowling event that filled...
Your Stories: The letter from Practice Resources, LLC is legit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter in your mailbox might be the first time you’re learning about the company Practice Resources, LLC. What does the company do exactly?. “Practice Resources is a medical billing company,” said President and CEO David Barletta. “We do medical billing for several physician practices in Central New York.”
Madison County Republicans, Conservatives revoke endorsement, both parties supporting Rhonda Youngs for judge
MADISON COUNTY — On Aug. 19 local attorney and Cazenovia Village Associate Judge Rhonda Youngs launched a write-in campaign for Madison County Judge in the Nov. 8, election. She made the announcement following an alleged overdose involving Brad Moses, who is the only candidate whose name will appear on the ballot.
Hackers may have breached medical billing records of nearly 1 million CNY patients
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The medical billing records of nearly 1 million Central New York patients may have been obtained by hackers. Practice Resources LLC, a company that provides billing services for dozens of hospitals and medical providers, said hackers may have obtained names, home address, dates of treatment and internal account numbers of more than 924,000 patients.
44 new businesses in Central NY include a sushi restaurant and a transcription service
Last week, 44 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County, eight were in Cayuga County and three were in Madison County. A new sushi restaurant and a transcription service were among the new businesses filed.
Novavax now available in Oneida County
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine now available in Oneida County. There's a new Covid-19 vaccine in town. Novavax has a core difference from the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines that have been around more than a year.
Herkimer woman charged with Grand Larceny after allegedly stealing $50K
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a Herkimer woman has been charged with Grand Larceny after a multi-month investigation that started in April of 2022. According to the police, back in April, a local engineering firm contacted them after conducting an annual financial evaluation and finding some irregularities with their […]
Syracuse mother and boyfriend charged after her 11-month-old dies from fentanyl overdose
Update (August 26 at 11:15 a.m.) — Onondaga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle shared with NewsChannel 9 that another person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old baby who died after overdosing on fentanyl. The mother’s boyfriend, Quinn Hune, was arrested on Thursday...
AAA ready to help at the Fair in case of unexpected issues
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the New York State Fair kicking off today, many motorists will be taking to the Fairgrounds. The AAA Emergency Road Service Crew will be on-site to assist anyone who may develop any vehicular issues during their time at the Fair with complimentary service. Roadside...
