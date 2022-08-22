Read full article on original website
Local counties announce property tax auction start dates
(WETM) — After the Chemung County property tax auction wrapped up last week, Schuyler and Steuben counties have announced upcoming auction dates for the fall season. The Schuyler County Tax Foreclosure Online Auction will run from September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m through September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Schuyler County’s auction page lists the […]
Joe Sempolinski wins 23rd district special election
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Republican nominee Joe Sempolinski wins the U.S. House 23rd District Special Election and will serve the remainder of former Representative Tom Reed’s term until December 31st. The night ended with Sempolinski winning 38,749 votes or 53.3% of the vote, while his opponent Democratic nominee Max Della Pia trailed behind him with […]
chautauquatoday.com
Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
wesb.com
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
wnynewsnow.com
Langworthy Declares Victory In Neck-And-Neck GOP Primary Race For Congress
CLARENCE, NY (WNY News Now) – Nick Langworthy declared victory in his bid for the Republican Party’s nomination for Congress, in what was a tight primary race to make the general election ballot this fall. The New York State Republican Party Chairman made the announcement just before midnight...
wesb.com
Six Charged with Underaged Drinking
Six McKean County residents are facing charges for underaged drinking in Lewis Run. State Troopers responded to a noise complaint early Monday morning on Main Street, where they discovered a 20-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and an 18-year-old male from Bradford; a 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old male from Lewis Run; and a 19-year-old female from Duke Center consuming alcohol.
NewsChannel 36
Forest Lawn Grounds Crew Allege Unfair Working Conditions
(WENY)-- Grounds crew workers at Elmira's Forest Lawn cemetery gathered this morning to call on the board of directors to resign. They say issues over the use of equipment, as well as surveillance at the cemetery is creating unfair working conditions. Three year groundskeeper Kathryn Gerow says she's not going...
Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in NY-23 GOP primary
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in the 23rd district’s Republican primary. Langworthy will now face off against Democratic nominee Max Della Pia in the November general election. At the end of the night, Langworthy led with over 24,275 votes or over 52% of the votes. Carl Paladino ended the night trailing […]
13 WHAM
Adults, baby escape house fire in Wyoming County
Silver Springs, N.Y. — A family's home was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Silver Springs. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Maple Street. Two adults and a baby escaped through a second-floor bedroom window onto the porch roof. A neighbor rushed over with a ladder, helping them get to the ground.
chronicle-express.com
Panino Deli opens in downtown Penn Yan
PENN YAN — What was once the toy department of Lown's Department Store has had new life breathed into it this month. Panino Deli, an Italian-style delicatessen, is Penn Yan's newest business, having opened Aug. 5 on the lower level of the Keuka Candy Emporium. Owner David Kays offers...
Olean police asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing boy
Olean police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy. Dakota is described as 5'7" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
East Aurora Antique Mall owner buys another 160 acres
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The owner of the East Aurora Antique Mall has closed on a deal that doubles the amount of land he owns nearby. American Holding Co. LLC, whose managing member is Russ Scherrer, acquired 160 acres of vacant land at 11283 Big Tree Road in Wales, according to Aug. 23 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Fire due to an explosion under investigation in Hinsdale
The Hinsdale Fire Department said the Cattaraugus County Fire Investigation Team is currently investigating the cause.
11 things only people who grew up in Chemung County remember
From the bustling department stores of the 1950s and 60s to the addition of the Arnot Mall; from the devastation of the Flood of 1972 to the revitalization efforts underway today, the county has said goodbye to some things that are now only a memory.
Updates coming to Batavia City Centre
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Stage Coach Florist made the Batavia City Centre its home in 2008. "It was busier because there were more stores," said Craig Jackson, co-owner of the floral shop. Jackson says the center has drastically changed since then. Many stores have left due to the rise...
wellsvillesun.com
Livingston County Sheriff make major drug arrest on I-390, Bolivar woman and two Olean men charged
INTERSTATE 390 – Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of two Cattaraugus County residents and one Allegany County Resident on felony drug charges following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. On August 18th, 2022 at about 7:30pm Deputy Jerry Pilkenton was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Allegedly Threatens Riel, Luther, Cercone
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail after allegedly threatening public officials. According to court filings, 61-year-old William Brooks allegedly told another person that he would “outlive” Councilman Tom Riel and Judges Richard Luther and Dominic Cercone. He also allegedly said that Judge Cercone would “know what it is like to have a gun pointed at him with the hammer cocked.”
uncoveringnewyork.com
Cruising Seneca Lake with Captain Bill’s Boat Tours
Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Finger Lakes region is well known for its great wineries and waterfalls, but the lakes themselves are also something special and worth exploring. So, when visiting Watkins Glen, I was excited to take a Seneca lake tour with Captain Bill’s Cruises.
wesb.com
Two Belfast Residents Charged in Portville Tractor Theft
Two Belfast residents were charged after the theft of a Portville tractor Tuesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department charged 60-year-old Ray D. Adams and 62-year-old Kinley K. Frazier with grand larceny after the theft of a 1960’s Massy Ferguson tractor. They were released on appearance tickets...
