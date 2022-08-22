ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Dart warns seniors about ruse burglaries

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is warning the public about ruse burglaries following an incident that occurred last week. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 8, Sheriff’s Police responded to a call of a residential burglary in unincorporated Norwood Township. Upon arrival, they learned that one of the...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 arrested after 2 men exchange gunfire on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night. Around 6:57 p.m., police say a 33-year-old offender approached a 33-year-old victim in the 3000 block of West 71st Street, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim then pulled out his own weapon...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

jeffery pub

The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago’s South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month. The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of Aug. 14 outside the establishment when a driver struck the men, according to authorities. Tavis Dunbar,…
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four teens, two just 15 years old, shot outside Carl Schurz High School on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four teenagers -- two of them only 15 years old -- were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon near Carl Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. The shooting took place on the patio of the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop across the street from the school at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street. It did not occur inside the school.Police said at 2:47 p.m., four teenage boys were on the patio of the ice cream shop when a black sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot them all.The vehicle then sped off east on Addison...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

