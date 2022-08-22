Read full article on original website
Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit agree on SEC's third best team for 2022
Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit joined in on the most popular offseason topic across the SEC. After Alabama and Georgia, what is the third-best team in the entire SEC?. “I think A&M is the obvious selection, but I think Tennessee could be, potentially with Hendon Hooker, yeah,” Herbstreit said.
Tennessee football’s five biggest concerns for 2022
Fall camp is over, and excitement is in the air surrounding Josh Heupel’s second season as head coach of Tennessee football. However, you can’t let the excitement cloud certain undeniable facts. The Vols were 7-6 last year, just barely over .500, and they entered the offseason with plenty of issues they needed to address.
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Tennessee football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Tennessee. Last week, we predicted every game for every SEC West team. This week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Tip of the cap, Josh Heupel. I don’t know how the rest...
Tennessee receiver Bru McCoy cleared to play, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols have been waiting for clearance on Southern California transfer Bru McCoy, and according to WVLT News’ media partners at Volquest, the talented wide receiver will be eligible to play in Tennessee’s season opener on Sept. 1 against Ball State.
Hoops Recruiting: Four-star SG Davin Cosby knows Vols 'need shooters'
Tennessee basketball target Davin Cosby is still considering six schools and has scheduled all five of his official visits for the fall. Cosby, the four-star shooting guard who moved up to No. 109 overall in the latest 247Sports ranking update, told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham that he is still looking at Tennessee along with Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Virginia.
Four-Star Athlete Schedules Tennessee Visit
Georgia athlete KingJoseph Edwards is visiting Tennessee for the Akron game on Sept. 17, the four-star recruit announced Tuesday night. On top of his first name actually being KingJoseph, Edwards is one of the top players in the class of 2024 as he enters his junior year at Buford High School.
Blount County powers Maryville and Alcoa open Week-2 with wins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the high school football season kicked off with a pair of Blount County powers taking the field. AT Powell, it was the 6-A Maryville red Rebels squaring up against the defending Class-5A champion Panthers. Powell was minus starting quarterback Jordyn Potts, who’s nursing an AC joint sprain. The Rebels had all their weapons including talented RB and player of the game Noah Vaughn. Maryville races out to 2-0 on the season with a 38-13 win over the now 0-2 Panthers.
Name suggestion for South Carolina's rooster mascot goes viral
The South Carolina Gamecocks are planning to rename their live rooster mascot, according to The (Columbia) State. The mascot formerly known as Sir Big Spur will reportedly get a new name due to a dispute between the original owners of the rooster and the new owners over the comb on top of his head. While the previous owners clipped the bright-red crest atop the rooster's head to make it look more like the logo on the team's helmet, the new owners plan to leave it as is, citing the health of the bird as the reason. That difference, along with the change of ownership, mean a new moniker is on the way.
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant announces Knoxville location
One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor. O’Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company,...
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food...
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’. What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. THP identifies victim from third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown. Updated: 6...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is coming to Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
Other Other | Spotted in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
This was the weirdest looking jeep 6x6 I’ve ever seen lol, while I’m up here it’s some jeep week I believe. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
Few more storms at times today, with more heat for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s hot and humid, helping to create a few more storms at times. The up and down coverage from isolated to scattered continues today, with more heat and sunshine this weekend, before some more scattered storms move through next week with a front. Join us...
Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair
R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His Sister
32-year-old Chadwick Carr is from Knox County, Tennessee, but later moved to Oliver Springs in the Anderson County, Tennessee area. Chad is a friendly, funny guy who loves to make people laugh. He is close to his mother and his sister, Whitney Williams Carr, with who he spoke to almost every day.
