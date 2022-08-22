Victim hospitalized for gunshot wound in Carbondale
CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to Macintosh Drive for a reported gunshot victim.
According to PSP one man was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
This is an active investigation.
