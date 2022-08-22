ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, PA

Victim hospitalized for gunshot wound in Carbondale

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNB61_0hR6CEpY00

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to Macintosh Drive for a reported gunshot victim.

Driver faces charges after head-on crash kills man, police say

According to PSP one man was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Eyewitness News will keep you informed with the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Head-on crash sends multiple people to hospital in Scranton, police

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a two-car head-on crash in Scranton has sent multiple people to the hospital, one with a suspected “severe” head injury. Police tell Eyewitness News a vehicle going up Myrtle Street in Scranton crashed into a car going across Clay Avenue at 5:38 pm on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police investigating dump truck set on fire near church

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an arson incident where they say a suspect set a dump truck on fire near a church in Tannersville. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 22 around 12:20 a.m. the suspect went into a business yard near Cherry Lane Church. Police say the suspect was […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Uncle pleads guilty but mentally ill in death of nephew

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury trial for homicide suspect Milton Darius Clark was thwarted when he pled guilty but mentally ill Friday. Wilkes-Barre police alleged Clark, 62, stabbed his nephew, Tarese Rahjaan Previlon, 17, during a fight inside their Holland Street residence on April 23, 2019. Previlon died...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult

Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Carbondale, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Carbondale, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Mom in abuse case charged with false rape accusation

Berwick, Pa. — A mother who was recently arrested for allegedly abusing her infant is now facing another set of charges for falsely accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape, police say. Kimberly Elizabeth Lander, 31, called police on Jan. 23 to report that she’d been raped by her ex-boyfriend, George Spickard, the previous night. Lander told Berwick Det. Reagan Rafferty that she’d gotten into a fight with her current boyfriend, Christopher Lindsay, and had left their house on Catherine Street around 4 p.m. ...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Two arrested, heroin seized after traffic stop, police

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people with active arrest warrants were taken into custody after a traffic stop found them in possession of suspected heroin. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on July 16 around 4:40 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fairview Avenue and State Route 314 […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of eluding cops, crashing into parked car

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hanover Township Police arrested a teen they say fled from police and crashed into a parked car while possessing an illegal gun. Officials said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on August 17 at 2 am. When officers turned on their overhead lights, investigators said the driver, later identified […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Teen faces several charges after alleged carjacking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department arrested a teen they say was involved in a carjacking and robbery in Lackawanna County. The Scranton Police Department said they responded to a report of a carjacking that happened on the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31. Through investigation, officials said they were able […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Violent Crime#Macintosh Drive#Psp#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Luzerne County coroner resigns amid staffing issues

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner is resigning from his position. Francis Hacken submitted his resignation on Thursday, according to the Time’s Leader. It comes one week after he presented extensive data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are needed in the coroner’s office. Hacken, a retired Pennsylvania State Police Captain, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Road rage incident turns violent with a gunshot

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a road rage incident that turned violent when one driver ended up with a gunshot wound to the leg, Tuesday evening. According to Lackawanna County Police Communications, just after 6:00 p.m., Tuesday evening, a call came in for a road rage incident at the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Tioga County man arrested for gun possession on school grounds

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is facing felony gun possession charges. Waverly Police Officers arrested 47-year-old William McAuliffe on Friday. Police were following up on a domestic disturbance call that occurred the night before in the Town of Barton. Authorities say he knowingly stored a rifle in a Waverly Central School District vehicle while it was parked at Waverly Jr./Sr. High School. McAuliffe was a custodian with the district. Security footage provided by the school corroborated this part of the investigation.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

PD: Two men charged for knife, wrench fight in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are being charged after police say a fight between them broke out involving a wrench and knife, causing one to get stabbed multiple times. According to Swoyersville Police Department, on Sunday officers received a call from a woman stating a man approached her asking to use her phone because […]
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Slate Belt Regional PD needs help to ID suspects in retail theft

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- The Slate Belt Regional Police Department is investigating a retail theft incident that happened on August 15, 2022. Three male suspects entered the CVS on South Broadway in Wind Gap Borough, Northampton County. They placed over-the-counter medications into reusable bags and fled the store. The estimated total...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County. Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon on Wednesday. Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK. A neighbor named Henry says...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
whlm.com

Truck Damages Hollingshead Bridge; Driver Sought

A hit-and-run accident damaged an historic landmark in Columbia County Tuesday. Authorities say the driver of a box truck approaching the Hollingshead Covered Bridge over Catawissa Creek disregarded the clearance sign of eight feet, three inches and proceeded to tear out all eleven crossbeams before passing through. The truck was seen heading south on Old Reading Road. The bridge, which was first erected in 1851 has been closed to traffic until further notice.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of buying 19 guns for convicted felon

LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman in Luzerne County was charged on Tuesday for allegedly purchasing 19 guns for her boyfriend. Officials said Elizabeth Delong, 37, of Luzerne, is accused of purchasing 19 guns from June 2021 to January 2022 for her boyfriend, Donald Cool III, a convicted felon. Police say a majority of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy