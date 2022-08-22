ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago’s South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month. The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of Aug. 14 outside the establishment when a driver struck the men, according to authorities. Tavis Dunbar,…
New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza

Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy. Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.
Vandals Caught on Camera Damaging Lake View Church

A Lake View church is reinforcing its stance on reproductive rights after two vandals recently attacked a sign outside signaling support for reproductive freedom. Video captured by a neighbor Wednesday showed two people breaking a stained-glass window at Second Unitarian Church of Chicago and throwing rocks at a sign that reads: "We support abortion on demand without apology."
Bloomingdale's at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie to Close

One of the largest anchor stores at a suburban Chicago mall is closing -- but according to a press release, a smaller version of it is staying. In a press release Thursday, Bloomingdale's announced that it will close its Old Orchard department store in the fall, and instead, open a smaller retail version called "Bloomie's" in a different location at the mall.
Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022

The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit. Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022. Art Institute. Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday. Adler Planetarium. Every...
