The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago’s South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month. The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of Aug. 14 outside the establishment when a driver struck the men, according to authorities. Tavis Dunbar,…
Chicago's Jeffery Pub Increases Age Limit After 3 Killed in Hit-and-Run Nearby
The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago's South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month. The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of Aug. 14 outside the establishment when...
Teen Gunned Down in South Side Alley, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city’s South Side. According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.
NBC Chicago
‘Something Has to Change:' String of North Side Robberies Unnerve Residents
Chicago police are issuing public warnings after a rash of violent robberies on the city’s North Side in recent days, including two that happened within just minutes of one another. The armed robberies have similar features according to police, and while it’s unclear if they are being pulled off...
Man Fatally Stabbed in River North Road Rage Attack Was Devoted Father, Mother Recalls
Jeremy Walker often went to watch his 12-year-old son play organized basketball. On Saturday, Walker’s son will play his next game, just days after Walker was fatally stabbed at a busy River North intersection. “His son asked what’s going to happen now that his dad won’t be at his...
2 Women in Critical Condition After Being Shot While Sitting Car in West Rogers Park
Two women were critically wounded in a shooting Thursday night on a residential block in West Rogers Park on the North Side, Chicago police said. In the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue around 10 p.m., two women were sitting in a parked, white SUV when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain, according to authorities.
New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza
Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy. Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.
Police Search for Suspect After Man Fatally Stabbed in Neck on Mag Mile
The search for a suspect continued Wednesday morning after a man was fatally stabbed in the neck during a physical altercation near Chicago's Magnificent Mile, authorities said. According to police, the stabbing occurred around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in River North on the first block of West Ohio. The man was...
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast is Closing its Doors After 25 Years
A popular Chicago Gold Coast restaurant that's been a favorite among diners for 25 years will soon be closing its doors -- but it's not due to retirement, or pandemic hardship. Instead, it's because their lease is ending. According to an announcement posted Thursday to the restaurant's Facebook page, Tavern...
Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Neck in River North, Flagging Down Police Near Mag Mile
A man has died after he was stabbed in the neck during a physical altercation near Chicago's Magnificent Mile on Tuesday evening. According to police, the stabbing occurred in River North on the first block of West Ohio at approximately 7:46 p.m. The man was stabbed in the neck during...
Vandals Caught on Camera Damaging Lake View Church
A Lake View church is reinforcing its stance on reproductive rights after two vandals recently attacked a sign outside signaling support for reproductive freedom. Video captured by a neighbor Wednesday showed two people breaking a stained-glass window at Second Unitarian Church of Chicago and throwing rocks at a sign that reads: "We support abortion on demand without apology."
With Cooler Temperatures and Later Sunrises and Sunsets, Chicago Weather is Feeling More Like Fall
While some pools may still be open through Labor Day, summer in Chicago is drifting farther and father into the rearview mirror. And though the Fall Equinox doesn't occur until Sept. 22, Chicago is already beginning to feel and look a bit like autumn in the form of cooler temperatures, and later sunrises and sunsets.
Bloomingdale's at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie to Close
One of the largest anchor stores at a suburban Chicago mall is closing -- but according to a press release, a smaller version of it is staying. In a press release Thursday, Bloomingdale's announced that it will close its Old Orchard department store in the fall, and instead, open a smaller retail version called "Bloomie's" in a different location at the mall.
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
As Days Get Shorter and Winter Approaches, When Will Chicago See Its Latest Sunrise?
As the temperatures get cooler and fall and winter approach, Chicago will start to see shorter days in the form of later sunrises and earlier sunsets. On Aug. 8, the city saw its final sunset of 2022 that occurred after 8 p.m. And according to the website Sunrise-Sunset, the final sunset that will occur after 7 p.m. in 2022 will take place on Sept. 15.
Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022
The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit. Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022. Art Institute. Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday. Adler Planetarium. Every...
2 Charged With Beating Teen and Man With Bat, Hammer After Car Broke Down on Expressway
Two Cicero men are charged with beating a young teen and a man with a bat and a hammer, then stealing their phones after their car broke down on the Eisenhower Expressway near Homan Avenue. The boy, 15, and the man, 21, had been traveling east on the Eisenhower when...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Symptoms, Alert Levels, Fall Booster Shots
Fall booster shots targeting the omicron COVID variant could come sooner than initially expected. That's welcomed news as the BA.5 variant continues to dominate cases, with many counties in the Chicago area falling out of the high transmission alert level. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
NBC Chicago
Dozens of Families Temporarily Displaced After Prospect Heights Condo Complex Fire
At least 32 families in suburban Prospect Heights have been temporarily displaced after a fire broke out in a pair of condominiums on Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, officers and firefighters responded to a condo complex in the 800 block of East Willow Road at approximately 1:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a structural fire.
NBC Chicago
