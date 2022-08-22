KINDERHOOK—State Police investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash involving an SUV and a golf cart on State Route 9 in the Town of Kinderhook, August 13. At 8:40 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Route 9 near Maple Lane South for an SUV versus a golf cart. Valatie Rescue and Niverville Fire Department, who were first on scene rendering aid, were able to transport the passenger of the golf cart, Henry Griffiths, 55, of Kinderhook to Albany Medical Center with serious but what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

KINDERHOOK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO